City Foundry to Host Its Own Winter Olympics-Style Event 

- Courtesy City Foundry
- Snowball fights, Nerf Gun biathlons, these are the events that the actual Olympics are missing out on.
For those St. Louisans who are not athletically gifted enough to participate in the Winter Olympics, perhaps the City Foundry (3730 Foundry Way)
will give you a chance to shine. The organization has arranged for St. Louisans to participate in their first Winter Games.
Opening ceremonies take place on February 18 from 5 to 8 p.m., where the participants will be introduced by 101 ESPN’s Michelle Smallmon and take part in a parade inside the Food Hall with a team-created banner. Participants will receive shirts and wristbands which will give them discounted drinks at the Kitchen Bar.
The following day on February 19, games start bright and early at 10 a.m. Teams of four to six people will take on events such as a Nerf Gun Biathlon, curling and a snowball fight in order to win bragging rights and a table in the Food Hall reserved for the team.
Spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend to cheer on the teams as they take on the challenges. Guests can also help the participating teams win in one especially important category: A food drive that benefits Operation Food Search. St. Louisans can either donate online on behalf of a team or bring canned goods to the event, with the most needed items being canned meals and vegetables, toiletries and dried spices.
“Community was at the heart of the development of City Foundry STL and it continues to be the focus as we bring interesting and exciting experiences to the campus,” Will Smith of New + Found says in a press release. “We hope everyone will embrace the fun of these Winter Games and bundle up to join us on Foundry Way. We’re hopeful that this extends to an annual community event.”
Teams can register on Eventbrite
for $25.
