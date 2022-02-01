Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 01, 2022

COVID-19 Testing Sites Will Close This Week Due to Pending Winter Storm 

By
click to enlarge COVID-19 tests will be rescheduled this week due to Winter Storm Landon. - COURTESY FLICKR / @WORLDBANK
  • Courtesy Flickr / @worldbank
  • COVID-19 tests will be rescheduled this week due to Winter Storm Landon.

As a snowstorm looms, the St. Louis County Department of Health has announced their testing sites will be closed tomorrow, February 2, and February 3.

The Department of Health operates four testing sites: the John C Murphy Health Center at 6121 N Hanley Road, the South County Health Center at 4580 S Lindbergh Boulevard, the North Central Health Center at 4000 Jennings Station Road and the North County Recreation Complex at 2577 Redman Avenue.
Those with appointments scheduled at these locations will be contacted to reschedule. Normal testing hours resume on February 4 at 8 a.m.



Partners with St. Louis City’s Department of Health have not yet announced if they will close due to the forecasted winter weather event. Care STL Health, one of the city’s partners, said on Facebook their sites may close due to the weather and urge those concerned to continue to watch their social media pages.

If you do not currently need a COVID-19 test, you can still order backups on the federal government’s website.

Stay safe, St. Louis.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
