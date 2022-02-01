COVID-19 Testing Sites Will Close This Week Due to Pending Winter Storm 

click to enlarge
- COVID-19 tests will be rescheduled this week due to Winter Storm Landon.
As a snowstorm looms, the St. Louis County Department of Health has announced their testing sites will be closed tomorrow, February 2, and February 3.
The Department of Health operates four testing sites: the John C Murphy Health Center at 6121 N Hanley Road, the South County Health Center at 4580 S Lindbergh Boulevard, the North Central Health Center at 4000 Jennings Station Road and the North County Recreation Complex at 2577 Redman Avenue.
Those with appointments scheduled at these locations will be contacted to reschedule. Normal testing hours resume on February 4 at 8 a.m.
Partners with St. Louis City’s Department of Health have not yet announced if they will close due to the forecasted winter weather event. Care STL Health, one of the city’s partners, said on Facebook their sites may close due to the weather
and urge those concerned to continue to watch their social media pages.
If you do not currently need a COVID-19 test, you can still order backups on the federal government’s website
.
Stay safe, St. Louis.
