Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 20, 2022 Music » Music News & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Critic's Pick: Cannibal Corpse with Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent 

By
Cannibal Corpse - NATE "IGOR" SMITH
  • NATE "IGOR" SMITH
  • Cannibal Corpse
If you were a fan of over-the-top, rubber-faced comedy in the mid-’90s, you’ve probably heard Cannibal Corpse without even realizing it.

The Florida-based death metal band made a cameo appearance in 1994’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, in a scene that sees the film’s eponymous hero awkwardly cutting a rug on the dance floor during a song titled “Hammer Smashed Face.” It’s a ridiculous little bit of trivia, but it’s honestly no more ridiculous than anything else about Cannibal Corpse.



Since its 1990 debut Eaten Back to Life, the band has tirelessly peddled an unrelenting style of extreme metal that’s heavy on gore and even heavier on the headbanging. Case in point: Witness the physical anatomy of singer George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher, a man whose neck is significantly thicker than his head — you just don’t grow those kinda muscles without serious and frequent workouts.

Aspiring fellow mutants will no doubt be pleased to hear that the band’s latest, April’s Violence Unimagined, brings plenty of riffage to inspire headbangers to new heights (or widths, as the case may be).

Until Necks Time: Fans of Cannibal Corpse would do well to note that another prodigious purveyor of extreme music is coming to town this week: Cleveland death metal act Nunslaughter will perform at the Sinkhole the night after this show. If your head is still somehow attached to your body Tuesday morning, Nunslaughter will surely finish the job.

7 p.m. Monday, March 21. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $27.50. 314-289-9050.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More Music News & Interviews »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of Red Flag

Latest in Music News & Interviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Critic's Pick: Mesonjixx Quartet with Blvck Spvde and Thick Paint Read More

  2. Circle Jerks to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Wild in the Streets at Red Flag Read More

  3. The Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: March 17 to 23 Read More

  4. Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr. Top Music at the Intersection's 2022 Lineup Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 16, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bar Guide
City Guide
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation