March 20, 2022 Music » Music News & Interviews

Critic's Pick: Mister Goblin with Grocer, Punk Lady Apple, Scalawag 

By
Sam Rosenberg, a.k.a. Mister Goblin
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • Sam Rosenberg, a.k.a. Mister Goblin

A little over four years ago, the Maryland-based rock outfit Two Inch Astronaut announced an indefinite hiatus and dashed all hopes of a sequel to the band's excellent 2017 album Can You Please Not Help.

Instead, songwriter Sam Rosenberg followed up his former band's nearly ten-year tenure with a move to Chicago and a subsequent transformation into a goblin. (OK, that last bit is a joke, but Rosenberg did fully commit to the goblin character for a mind-numbing interview at Talkhouse that's worth checking out.)



Since Mister Goblin's debut in 2018, Rosenberg has released music at a steady pace, calling on the talents of friends and collaborators including Sadie Dupuis (of Speedy Ortiz, Sad13) and Seth Engel (of Options), with the latter joining the band as the full-time drummer. With former St. Louisian and noted bad boy Aaron O'Neill on bass guitar, Mister Goblin is at peak form as a power trio of melty, wobbly rock. Look out for the band's upcoming full-length album set to debut April 22 through Exploding in Sound records.

We See You: From their Midtown Music Series on Saturdays to the Subterranean Boat Show, a Youtube series filmed inside the store, Music Record Shop has been providing a home for local artists to perform and create in uncertain times. If you haven't been to the new location on Locust or you're just now reading about Music Record Shop for the first time, this excellent lineup is as good a reason as any to go crate-digging on a chill Sunday night.

6 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Music Record Shop, 3116 Locust Street. $5 to $7. 314-675-8675.
