Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 24, 2022 Music » Music News & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Critics Pick: Stuck w/ Kids, Pink Strap 

By
click to enlarge Stuck - VANESSA VALADEZ
  • Vanessa Valadez
  • Stuck


Songwriter Greg Obis leads Chicago's Stuck through a set of elastic post-punk with the kind of honed tone and delivery that can only be achieved after years of targeted erosion. It makes sense then that Obis' day job as an engineer at Chicago Mastering Service has him analyzing and, at times, sculpting other musicians' work. The songs of Stuck feel similarly carved by the scalpels of each band member, as warbling no-wave guitars ride atop the cement-footed, bottom-heavy punk beats racing underneath. Obis provides a bellowing voice that weaves between howling calls to action and pointed spoken word, yet the unifying feature is in the urgent, semi-anxious tone imbued throughout. This is the kind of stuff that just can't be faked. While Stuck's 2021 release Content That Makes You Feel Good presents the band at a creative peak, 2020's excellent Change Is Bad went right under the radar, as it came only a couple weeks into COVID-19 & Chill — a time when so many of us thought the coronavirus would be around for a few months, max. Stuck hits St. Louis at the end of a two-week tour that includes a string of shows at SXSW in Austin.
Let's Go to the Mall: Speaking of the pandemic, the first virtual set I saw after the venues shut down in 2020 was a cathartic livestream from the Mall's Facebook page. Two years later and the brains behind the Mall, Mark Plant, will debut a new project at this show, dubbed Pink Strap.

Stuck w/ Kids, Pink Strap 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Platypus, 4501 Manchester. Free. 314-448-1622.


Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Tags:

Jump to comments
  |  

More Music News & Interviews »

Trending

Latest in Music News & Interviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Lobby Boxer Epitomizes the St. Louis DIY Ethos Read More

  2. The Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: March 24 to 30 Read More

  3. Critics Pick: Yves Tumor Read More

  4. Critic's Pick: Mister Goblin with Grocer, Punk Lady Apple, Scalawag Read More

  5. Critic's Pick: Cannibal Corpse with Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bar Guide
City Guide
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation