Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 24, 2022 Music » Music News & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Critics Pick: Yves Tumor 

By
click to enlarge Yves Tumor will be playing a show in St. Louis on March 25. - SCREENGRAB
  • Screengrab
  • Yves Tumor will be playing a show in St. Louis on March 25.


In the video for Yves Tumor's latest single "Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them," the visionary singer plays several roles, ranging from a trapped and panicked punk rocker to a sleek businessperson, writhing and bloody in a spotlight. 

Maybe these depictions are pieces of a greater narrative, or perhaps they're references to the many hats that Sean Bowie, the brains behind Yves Tumor, has worn throughout the years. From breaking new ground in the cold wave scene in the early 2010s under the alias Teams to producing under the name Shanti for Ecco2k and Bladee, Bowie has evolved as a once-in-a-generation artist. Since Yves Tumor debuted in 2015, their upward trajectory has been slow and steady, so the genre-fluid singer's recent surge in popularity feels earned, although fans who cry "underrated" still have reason to do so.


 Owing to Bowie's past as a vaporwave supernova, Yves Tumor's 2021 EP The Asymptotical World feels like a surreal celebration of glam rock and post-punk through an Afrofuturistic lens. While comparisons to David Bowie will be made — painfully and obviously so — Yves Tumor has straight up name-dropped Throbbing Gristle as a major influence, which makes all the sense. Consider this show an intimate night with a musical act that will be playing on an exponentially bigger stage when, or if, they return to St. Louis.



See You In the Streets: To dive way down the wormhole of Sean Bowie and their many contemporaries and past collaborators, hit up the r/sadboys subreddit and start digging through those threads like old record store crates.

Yves Tumor 8 p.m. Friday, March 25. Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street. $25 to $30. 314-588-0505.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Tags:

Jump to comments

More Music News & Interviews »

Trending

Latest in Music News & Interviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Lobby Boxer Epitomizes the St. Louis DIY Ethos Read More

  2. The Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: March 24 to 30 Read More

  3. Critics Pick: Stuck w/ Kids, Pink Strap Read More

  4. Critic's Pick: Mister Goblin with Grocer, Punk Lady Apple, Scalawag Read More

  5. Snoop Dogg Is Playing the Family Arena and, Yes, You're Old Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bar Guide
City Guide
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation