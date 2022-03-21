Dogs Get to Ride the St. Louis Wheel For Free This Wednesday 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy the St. Louis Wheel
- He loves it.
If your furry friend loves to go for a car ride, just think about how much they’ll love to go for a ride on a giant Ferris wheel.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy the St. Louis Wheel
This Wednesday, March 23, the St. Louis Wheel (201 South 18th Street, 314-923-3960)
is allowing dogs to ride for free along with their ticketed humans.
Your very good dogs are being given this special treat in honor of National Puppy Day, which is a holiday that aims to bring awareness to the number of dogs that need to be adopted throughout the country.
Up until now, only service dogs were welcomed onto the wheel. But now civilian dogs can also enjoy the view and find out what it feels like to leave the ground 200 feet below their paws. Up in the gondolas, people and pups can see for 20 miles out in every direction.
The St. Louis Wheel is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday and you can visit TheStlouisWheel.com
to grab your tickets in advance so your pup doesn’t miss out.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy the St. Louis Wheel
- All of these gondolas will be filled with happy pups.
Email the author at [email protected]