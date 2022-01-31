Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

January 31, 2022

Eckert's Farm Teases Cider Tasting Room, New Spaces Coming This Spring 

click to enlarge A rendering of the planned space, showing (left to right) Cider Donut & Custard Shop, Cider Shed Pavilion, and Cider Shed Tasting Room. - COURTESY ECKERT'S FARMS
  • Courtesy Eckert's Farms
  • A rendering of the planned space, showing (left to right) Cider Donut & Custard Shop, Cider Shed Pavilion, and Cider Shed Tasting Room.

As winter grips St. Louis in its snowstorm clutches, we can only dream of spring – and Eckert’s Farm is giving us something to look forward to.

Fresh off a successful hard cider launch last spring, the farm plans to open two separate spaces where you can enjoy some cider-flavored goodies. The Cider Shed Tasting Room and Pavilion and the Cider Donut and Custard Shop will be located between the Country Store and Country Restaurant at the Belleville Farm (951 S Green Mt Road, 618-310-2758).



The new space will also provide an area for concerts, private events, beer garden and more.

“This is the biggest project that we have taken on since the Country Store and Restaurant were built in 2010,” Chris Eckert, president and CEO of Eckert’s Farms said in a press release. “We feel that it will transform our Belleville facility, keeping it relevant and exciting for future generations of Eckert's guests.”

Construction has begun on the space and is expected to finish late this spring or early summer. The Cider Shed Tasting Room and Pavilion is taking the spot of the existing custard shop and will have a dining room and bar complete with a covered outdoor area. The pavilion serves as a beer garden space for Eckert’s and has a capacity of 400 people; there will be an outdoor bar and stage so the farm can host summer concerts and other entertainment.

The current cooking classroom at Eckert’s will be exchanged for the new Cider Donut and Custard Shop, a walk-up counter where guests can purchase the fall cider donut year-round and new sundaes and other sweets.

Eckert said in the press release that the farm hosts over 750,000 people each year and the organization is excited to give people even more reasons to visit the farm year-round.

