Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr. Top Music at the Intersection's 2022 Lineup 

- VIA MUSIC AT THE INTERSECTION
- Gary Clark Jr. will headline day two of the fest.
For its second year, Music at the Intersection will see more than 50 acts converge on Grand Center, with neo-soul singer Erykah Badu and blues-rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr. topping the bill.
St. Louis' premier festival of soul, jazz, blues, hip-hop, rock and everything in between will also feature performances from Hiatus Kaiyote, Kamasi Washington, Buddy Guy and Robert Glasper, as well as a slew of St. Louis-based acts including the Urge, Foxing, NandoSTL and more.
The festival will take place across four outdoor stages in the Grand Center Arts District on September 10 and 11. Tickets range from $69 for a day pass to $129 for the full weekend, with VIP options that can go as high as $650. They'll be available via MetroTix beginning at 10 a.m. March 11.
"An attendee may buy a ticket with a favorite like Erykah Badu, Buddy Guy or the Urge in mind, but that ticket gets them access to an incredible, dynamic urban music experience — and we hope they explore it all,” Chris Hansen, executive director of Kranzberg Arts Foundation, says in a statement.
The full lineup is below. For more information, visit musicattheintersection.org
Saturday, September 10:
-Erykah Badu
-Hiatus Kaiyote
-Kamasi Washington
-The Urge
-Keyon Harrold presents "Jazz & The Birth of Hip-Hop" plus special guests
-BJ The Chicago Kid
-Rose Royce
-Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of St. Lunatics
-Foxing
-The Bosman Twins
-Seviin Li Honoring Tina Turner
-Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae
-The Kasimu-tet
-Reggie Son
-NandoSTL
-Jazz St. Louis Celebrates Montez Coleman
-Saint Boogie Brass Band
-Dylan Triplett
-Super Hero Killer
-The Henry Townsend Acoustic Blues Showcase feat. Sharon Bear Foehner & Doug Foehner with Chuck “Popcorn” Louden & special guest Eric McSpadden + St. Louis Steady Grinders: Ethan Leinwand & “Miss Jubilee” Valerie Jo w/ Mat Wilson
Sunday, September 11:
-Gary Clark Jr.
-Buddy Guy
-JJ Grey & Mofro
-Robert Glasper with special guest Terrace Martin
-Oteil & Friends feat. Steve Kimock, Eric Kranso, Melvin Seals & Johnny Kimock
-Booker T. Jones
-George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk perform The Meters
-John Scofield
-Joe Louis Walker
-Southern Avenue
-Celisse
-Taylor McFerrin
-Seratones
-Peter Martin Trio
-Hip Grease
-Lady J Huston presents “The Albert King Alumni Tribute"
-Soulard Blues Band
-Lydia Caesar
-Emily Wallace & Adam Maness
-Tracer feat. Ptah Williams
-Ronnie Burrage & The Holographic Principle featuring St. Louis All-Stars: Oliver Lake, Quincy Troupe, Greg Osby, Eric Person, Lynne Fiddmont, Kelvyn Bell, J.D. Parran & Kevin Batchelor