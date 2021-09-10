Find St. Louis Bars to Fight Boredom in the RFT 2021 Bar Guide 

Drinking is a versatile pastime. It doesn't go with everything of course, but many a shy dancer and casual pool player can attest to its powers as an evening enhancer. Rod-and-reel fishermen have understood this for years. Same for beer league softball players. And yet, we don't always take full advantage of the opportunity to mix booze and diversions.

We here at the Riverfront Times hate to see anyone's potential go unrealized, so we have focused this year's Riverfront Times Bar Guide on bars where you can not only drink, but chase a PAC-MAN high score, sing along with the band or practice your skeeball form. Like to drain a pitcher on the lanes? Check out our write up of St. Louis' bowling alley bars. Or skip over to our recommendations for spots to drink by the pool if that's more your scene. We can point you to an unstuffy drag show, and we know the best places to relax with a view.

Everyone's idea of a fun night (or afternoon, we're not making judgments) is different, so our writers, editors and photographers compiled a wide variety of possibilities. The guide is organized by activity. Look for your favorites, or open blindly to a page and see where it takes you. We're sure you'll find something to do and hopefully a new adventure. Here's to no more boring outings.

The Bars:

