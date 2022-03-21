Forest Park Art Hill Film Series Returns This Year 

This summer just got better: The Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive)
has announced its Art Hill Film Series will return this July.
A tradition with over ten years under its belt, this year’s installment will take on a sports theme in celebration of an upcoming summer exhibition, Catching the Moment
. Assembled by Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted L. Simmons and his wife – publisher and fine art printer Maryanne Ellison Simmons – Catching the Moment
has over 800 works of contemporary art.
The series returns in July for four consecutive Fridays: July 8, 15, 22 and 29. A spokesperson for the art museum says the titles being shown will be released later, however, St. Louisans can choose the final film that will be shown through a vote online
. The film options are Space Jam
, Sandlot
, Karate Kid
and Blades of Glory
. Voting closes this Sunday, March 27.
The museum will be releasing more information as the event gets closer. Those interested are encouraged to check out their website, slam.org
, for more information.
