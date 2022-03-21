Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Forest Park Art Hill Film Series Returns This Year 

This summer just got better: The Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive) has announced its Art Hill Film Series will return this July.



A tradition with over ten years under its belt, this year’s installment will take on a sports theme in celebration of an upcoming summer exhibition, Catching the Moment. Assembled by Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted L. Simmons and his wife – publisher and fine art printer Maryanne Ellison Simmons – Catching the Moment has over 800 works of contemporary art.

The series returns in July for four consecutive Fridays: July 8, 15, 22 and 29. A spokesperson for the art museum says the titles being shown will be released later, however, St. Louisans can choose the final film that will be shown through a vote online. The film options are Space Jam, Sandlot, Karate Kid and Blades of Glory. Voting closes this Sunday, March 27.

The museum will be releasing more information as the event gets closer. Those interested are encouraged to check out their website, slam.org, for more information.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
