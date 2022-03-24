Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 24, 2022

Get Free St. Louis Storm Spotter Training From the National Weather Service 

Learn exactly what to look out for as a storm rolls into St. Louis. - ANTHONY / FLICKR
  • Learn exactly what to look out for as a storm rolls into St. Louis.

Here in the Midwest, we don’t always behave like we should when faced with a tornado warning. Instead of heading to our basements with a radio and a helmet, we often run our dumbasses outside to our back yards to figure out if we can see any rotation in person.

But the best way to learn about severe weather is to get storm spotter training. The National Weather Service hosts storm spotter training classes in the St. Louis area multiple times each month. In the two-hour class, students are taught the basics of storm development, how to identify potentially severe weather features and how to report their findings to the proper authorities.



Since radar can only show so much, local storm spotters often fill in crucial gaps for meteorologists. If a storm spotter can see the very beginnings of a funnel cloud that looks likely to turn into a tornado and get that information to the right people, they could potentially play a key role in saving lives during a severe storm.

Storm spotter classes are entirely free, but you will need to sign up in advance. They’re also offered online now because of the pandemic, so you don’t even need to attend in person to get properly trained. Visit the National Weather Service website for more information on how to sign up for a class.


