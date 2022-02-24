Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 24, 2022

Go Karting on Ice Is Arriving in St. Louis 

By
click to enlarge Dibs on the yellow whip. - PHOTO VIA EXPLOREHIDDEN.COM
  • photo via ExploreHidden.com
  • Dibs on the yellow whip.

Go Karting on Ice is coming to Centene Community Ice Centre (750 Casino Center Drive, 314-452-2244) in March.

The event was a big hit when it was announced last October, with lots of St. Louisans vowing to make the drive out to Maryland Heights to burn off some pandemic stress and feel the (cold) wind in their hair.



The event runs from March 17 through March 20 and will run you $50 per person. Tickets are good for hour-long sessions on the rink and weekend evening time slots are already selling out.

So if you’re looking for a fun date night idea, you’ll want to book immediately. But if you’re taking the kids, there are still plenty of daytime slots available. (But drivers do need to be over 52 inches tall and a minimum of fourteen years old to participate.)

The event will have staff on hand to teach you how to drift on corners and to entertain you off-ice activities, too.

Visit ExploreHidden.com for more information or to buy tickets.

click to enlarge Zoom zoom. - PHOTO VIA EXPLOREHIDDEN.COM
  • photo via ExploreHidden.com
  • Zoom zoom.


Email the author at [email protected]

