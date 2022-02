Go Karting on Ice Is Arriving in St. Louis 

click to enlarge photo via ExploreHidden.com

Dibs on the yellow whip.

click to enlarge photo via ExploreHidden.com

Zoom zoom.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Google News.

Go Karting on Ice is coming toin March.The event was a big hit when it was announced last October, with lots of St. Louisans vowing to make the drive out to Maryland Heights to burn off some pandemic stress and feel the (cold) wind in their hair.The event runs from March 17 through March 20 and will run you $50 per person. Tickets are good for hour-long sessions on the rink and weekend evening time slots are already selling out.So if you’re looking for a fun date night idea, you’ll want to book immediately. But if you’re taking the kids, there are still plenty of daytime slots available. (But drivers do need to be over 52 inches tall and a minimum of fourteen years old to participate.)The event will have staff on hand to teach you how to drift on corners and to entertain you off-ice activities, too.Visit ExploreHidden.com for more information or to buy tickets.