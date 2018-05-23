May 23, 2018 Special Issues » Summer Guide

Share
Email
Print

How to Have the Most St. Louis Summer Ever 

By
click to enlarge featureintro-01-a0769ac0c8ba709d.jpg

NOAH MACMILLAN

click to enlarge featureintro-01-a0769ac0c8ba709d.jpg

Go ahead and keep your spring, with its balmy temperatures and gentle rain. And we'll pass on fall, with that hint of foreboding underlying rapidly shortening days .... we're not there yet. For our money — right here, right now — there is nothing better than summer in St. Louis. Muggy nights on the stoop with a cold one? That's heaven to us.

This year, we're determined to have the most St. Louis summer ever, and we've prepared our annual Summer Guide to that end. You say you want free shit? We've got no less than twenty things to do, plus another ten that are nearly as cheap. You say you like beer? We've got twelve tap rooms ripe for visiting. Ah, but you'd rather eat pork steak? Just wait 'til you get to Cheryl Baehr's roundup of the city's best. And if you're hungry in the mean time, hey — we've got a complete guide to the city's most beloved junk food.

And if you're lying on the couch right now with a hangover, as a good St. Louisan is wont to do, why not mosey over to our quiz page? There you can test your skill on that most elusive of questions: Are you a true St. Louisan? You may feel like one after partaking in the delights outlined in this issue, but don't fool yourself. Making it here requires that special something. Merely eating your weight in Provel and Pimped Out Pickles this summer is not enough .... though we'll concede it helps.

Enjoy your summer. May it be as peak St. Louis as a gravois of Hoosiers in the Ted Drewes parking lot.

Jump to comments
Share
Email
Print
  |  

More Summer Guide »

Tags: ,

Latest in Summer Guide

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fantastic St. Louis Junk Foods ... and When to Eat Them Read More

  2. Are You a True St. Louisan? (QUIZ) Read More

  3. 10 Fun Things to Do This Summer in St. Louis for $15 or Less Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation