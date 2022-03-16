These days there’s no shortage of supplements available to address testosterone deficiency, something nearly every guy will experience in his life. This is because we know how important it is to maintain optimal T-levels for the healthy functioning of our bodies.
But how many men know about high estrogen levels, otherwise known as estrogen dominance?
We’ll get into what estrogen dominance refers to in a little while, but suffice it to say high estrogen levels can be almost as detrimental to our physical and sexual health as low T-levels.
It wouldn’t be overstating it to say that when our hormones are out of whack, our lives can be thrown off balance.
Fortunately, there are actions you can take to naturally restore hormone balance in your body. From changing your diet to taking medication to pursuing testosterone replacement therapy, and everything in between.
Our research uncovered another option, which might actually be the best natural solution for obtaining balanced hormone levels. If you’re suffering from high estrogen and low testosterone levels, a natural estrogen metabolizer like PrimeGENIX DIM3X may be just right for you.
In this review, we’ll discuss the difference between good estrogen and bad estrogen before delving into what makes DIM3X the best natural estrogen metabolizer for men today.
PrimeGENIX DIM3X is an all-natural supplement often referred to as a natural aromatase inhibitor. It is designed to metabolize estrogen, preventing the conversion of testosterone into estrogen, while reinforcing testosterone production in men.
This dual-patented natural estrogen metabolizer aids in reducing the symptoms of testosterone deficiency men over 40 often experience. Released in 2021 by Leading Edge Health, an industry leader in health supplements for both men and women, DIM3X has already become one of the most popular natural estrogen metabolizers on the market. And with good reason.
With daily supplementation, DIM3X can decrease or completely prevent the adverse effects associated with high estrogen levels. Further along, we’ll cover what symptoms to look for if you’re concerned you have a hormonal imbalance.
Now, let’s take a look at what you can expect from DIM3X, as well as a few drawbacks associated with taking it.
Advantages of Supplementing with DIM3X There are so many benefits associated with daily supplementation of DIM3X, we won’t waste any time. Men can expect the following benefits or advantages of continued use:
Reduces or blocks bad estrogen
Increases energy levels and stamina
Improves physicality and physique
Boosts mood
Enhances focus while minimizing brain fog
Dual-patented, clinically tested formula
Contains absorption boosting ingredients
Optimal dosages
Vegan-friendly
No prescription required
Zero adverse effects
Made in the USA
100% money-back guarantee
In addition to all the above, DIM3X is also free of gluten, dairy, eggs, sugar, soy, wheat grain, and preservatives. It is produced in a cGMP-regulated facility in the USA. Production facilities that follow current Good Manufacturing Practices are monitored by the FDA for the quality of ingredients, purity of formula, and safety of the product.
Drawbacks of Supplementing with DIM3X
Every supplement will have its drawbacks, and DIM3X is no different. For one, it’s only available for purchase on the official website. So don’t expect to find it on other major online retail outlets, like Amazon, or in health stores, like GNC.
Another possible drawback of DIM3X is that the timing of results can vary greatly from individual to individual. This is because as the included ingredients build up in your system, the nutrients you are deficient in will need more time to restore optimum, balanced hormone levels.
If these don’t scare you off, we think you’ll be more than pleased with your experience once you achieve optimal results.
So, how do you know if you’re experiencing a hormonal imbalance?
Symptoms of High Estrogen Levels in Men
When high levels of estrogen are present in men, a wide array of health problems become possible. Some of the most common symptoms of high estrogen levels in males include:
Gynecomastia (man boobs)
Erectile issues
Reduced sex drive
Muscle loss
Excessive weight gain
Fatigue
Hair loss
Osteoporosis (loss of bone density)
Difficulty focusing
Depression
Fertility issues
Cardiovascular problems
Prostate issues
Migraines
A significant increase in estrogen levels in men can, in some cases, be an indicator of diabetes, hyperthyroidism, cirrhosis, or tumors of the adrenal glands or testes. It may be a good idea to talk with your doctor if you’re concerned you have a hormonal imbalance.
Next, we’ll talk about the different kinds of estrogen and how DIM3X can help you maintain hormonal balance.
What is Estrogen Dominance?
The older we get, as our testosterone levels decrease, we may also experience rising estrogen levels. Although men need estrogen for their bodies to function correctly, too much or too little can cause health problems.
While this is more common in men over age 50, younger men can experience hormonal imbalances involving estrogen as well. Changes in hormone production and metabolism result in excess estrogen action and occur in both men and women. This is referred to as estrogen dominance.
The term was coined to describe when little to no levels of progesterone are present, giving estrogen all the control. In men, progesterone is produced by the adrenal glands and testes, and contributes to testosterone production. As we age, our testosterone levels decrease and our estrogen levels increase.
Hormonal imbalances related to estrogen can be the result of one of three things:
Overproduction of estrogen in the body
Changes in estrogen metabolism and excretion
Imbalance in the estrogen to progesterone ratio
What’s important to note is that estrogen dominance isn’t always about having too much estrogen. Sometimes the wrong kind of estrogen metabolites, when combined with low levels of progesterone, can cause symptoms of estrogen dominance.
What is “Good” Estrogen?
A form of estrogen dominance that affects both men and women has to do with issues regarding estrogen metabolism and metabolite production.
The liver works to metabolize estrogen via three pathways, creating three estrogen metabolites. The first is the 2-hydroxyestrone pathway, which produces “good” estrogen1 metabolites.
The remaining two pathways, 4-hydroxyestrone and 16-alpha-hydroxyestrone, produce “bad” estrogen metabolites. This leads to many symptoms associated with estrogen dominance and can exacerbate many existing conditions.
There are three main types of estrogen - estrone (E1), estradiol (E2), and estriol (E3). All estrogen is broken down among the major pathways mentioned above. Each has distinct functions:
2-hydroxyestrone has multiple health benefits, including blocking stronger estrogens that promote cell proliferation and possible cancer growth.
16-alpha-hydroxyestrone actively works to increase cell proliferation and is associated with obesity, inflammation, and hypothyroidism.
4-hydroxyestrone damages DNA contributing to the promotion of cancer.
It’s clear from this that a healthy estrogen balance should favor the production of the good estrogen metabolites, 2-hydroxyestrone.
What is a Natural Aromatase Inhibitor?
Testosterone can be converted into estradiol (E2) using the enzyme aromatase. In men, estradiol is responsible for:
Regulating the sex drive
Achieving erections
Producing sperm
Testicular function
As you can see, the male body needs estrogen to function correctly, however, if too much estrogen is present it can lead to health problems.
The enzyme known as aromatase converts androgens (sometimes called sex hormones) into estrogens. If you are overweight, it is also more likely your testosterone will convert into estrogen by aromatase.
Aromatase inhibitors2 help keep the aromatase enzyme from turning the androgen and testosterone hormones into estrogen. This helps reduce estrogen levels in men. If you prefer not to take a prescription medication, you can choose to supplement with a natural aromatase inhibitor instead, like DIM3X.
If you’re wondering how DIM3X works to inhibit aromatase from converting testosterone into estrogen, keep reading.
How Does Improving Estrogen Metabolism Benefit Men?
At this point, we know that estrogen is important for the healthy function of men’s bodies. Weight gain can lead to rising estrogen levels since fat cells contain the aromatase enzyme. Estrogen that is unmetabolized can result in further estrogen production, creating a vicious cycle.
As we’ve already discussed, higher estrogen levels coupled with low free testosterone levels are associated with a reduced sex drive, depression, erectile issues, and excess body fat.
While conversely, a healthy estrogen metabolism supports improved mood, healthy heart and circulation, and improved memory and cognitive functioning.
How Does DIM3X Work as an Estrogen Metabolizer?
PrimeGENIX DIM3X helps balance the testosterone and estrogen levels in men’s bodies. Although the primary function is to reduce the amount of bad estrogen in your body, its secondary function is to increase natural testosterone production - resulting in hormone balance.
DIM3X takes a natural and nutritional approach to achieve healthier estrogen metabolism. In other words, DIM3X helps protect good estrogen by addressing estrogen metabolism imbalances with its all-natural ingredient profile.
The following benefits, generally associated with estrogen, should actually be attributed to 2-hydroxyestrone (the good estrogen):
Healthy skin, bones, and brain
Protection from heart disease
Supplementing with DIM3X helps shift the production of estrogen metabolites away from the bad estrogen in favor of the good estrogen.
The key to successful supplementation is to take an absorbable formulation that encourages active and healthy estrogen metabolism. As a result, estrogen metabolism is improved and all forms of estrogen dominance can be resolved as quickly as possible.
How Long Before Noticeable Results?
Like all supplements, results take time. This is because these supplements utilize all-natural ingredients that require time to build up in your system.
You may think you want something that will produce immediate results, but your body will appreciate the natural amino acids, vitamins, and minerals included in DIM3X - even if it takes a little time.
While optimal results may vary, it can take up to 6-8 weeks depending on the individual. Many men, however, report noticeable results in as little as 3-4 weeks of daily supplementation.
Let’s take a closer look at the DIM3X formula to see what makes up this one-of-a-kind estrogen metabolizing supplement.
What Exactly is In the DIM3X Formula?
DIM3X relies on its carefully chosen ingredients to restore hormonal balance in your body - raising testosterone levels, metabolizing estrogen, and inhibiting aromatase enzymes. Check out the complete ingredients list for DIM3X below.
Diindolylmethane
Diindolylmethane (DIM) is the key active ingredient in the DIM3X formula. Numerous studies have been conducted on this derivative of cruciferous vegetables (i.e. broccoli, Brussel sprouts, and watercress). By including this phytonutrient in an absorbable form, DIM3X helps correct estrogen metabolism imbalances.
The results of multiple studies support DIM’s efficacy in reducing estrogen levels while maintaining healthy levels of free testosterone. Some findings indicate that DIM’s ability to regulate estrogen metabolism is what contributes to its efficacy in reducing estrogen production.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E helps to desensitize your tissue receptors, which reduces the effects of any bad estrogen present in your body. This fat-soluble antioxidant can help regulate estrogen by reducing your body’s response to the hormone and getting rid of any excess estrogen.
Known for preventing the growth of breast tissue (man boobs), maintaining sufficient vitamin E levels throughout your body also helps minimize other issues related to estrogen imbalances and inhibits the aromatase enzyme.
AstraGin
AstraGin is a natural nutraceutical compound derived from Panax ginseng and Astragalus membranaceus. The combination of these plant extracts has been shown to boost the absorption rates of any formula that contains it.
BioPerine
BioPerine is often included in male enhancement supplements, specifically for its ability to exponentially increase your body’s absorption capabilities. This patented black pepper extract also significantly increases the bioavailability of other included nutrients.
AstraGin and BioPerine work synergistically to ensure you achieve maximum absorption of all the nutrients included in DIM3X, which increases the efficacy of the overall formula.
Are the DIM3X Ingredients Scientifically Proven?
Specific ingredients in the DIM3X formula have been independently studied and proven to help maintain healthy estrogen levels in men. Clinical trials revealed that the formula’s most important ingredient, Diindolylmethane (DIM), can actually work to reduce the amount of bad estrogen present, allowing for hormonal balance.
Results from one BioPerine clinical trial indicate that it increases the bioavailability of other included ingredients by 30%. Another trial indicated that concomitant BioPerine administration, which is the specific compound in the DIM3X formula, can boost the bioavailability of the other ingredients by as much as 2000%3.
How to Take DIM3X
Each bottle of DIM3X contains 120 capsules, enough for a one-month supply. The makers of DIM3X recommend taking one (1) capsules each day with food or water.
If you have existing medical conditions or a history of allergens, we recommend consulting with your doctor before starting a new supplement regimen.
Does DIM3X Have Any Side Effects?
As an all-natural supplement, DIM3X contains no synthetic or artificial ingredients and has been proven highly effective and safe for consumption for men over age 18. Research into the effects of natural DIM supplements in humans has not revealed them to be toxic or have any serious adverse side effects.
Since DIM supplements interact with estrogen levels directly, people with hormone-sensitive cancers or those on hormone therapies should consult with their doctor before taking new supplements.
Where Can I Buy DIM3X?
PrimeGENIX DIM3X should only be purchased directly from the manufacturer on its official website. Ordering online is the most convenient way to ensure you receive an authentic product while taking advantage of exclusive benefits.
Purchasing DIM3X from its online store comes with bulk discounts, starting when you order more than one month and free shipping on certain orders. Additionally, you’ll qualify for a risk-free 67-day trial of the supplement.
If at the end of the trial you aren’t completely happy with your results, you can send your order back for a full refund (minus shipping and handling). This 100% satisfaction guarantee shows the confidence the makers of this game-changing supplement have in their product.
What do you have to lose except unwanted symptoms of an estrogen imbalance?
Is DIM3X Really the Best Natural Estrogen Metabolizer for Men?
We think it is!
Let’s be honest, finding the right estrogen metabolizer probably feels like a difficult task, especially since there are so many from which to choose. Hopefully, this review gave you some insight into why we think PrimeGENIX DIM3X is number one.
Featuring all-natural, scientifically proven ingredients and a money-back guarantee, it’s easy to see why so many men have already started using PrimeGENIX DIM3X regularly.
Whether you’re currently suffering from a hormonal imbalance or you just want to maintain your existing estrogen and testosterone levels, DIM3X can help. On top of all the amazing benefits we’ve already discussed, supplementing with DIM3X gets you back to being you.
Give this game-changing natural estrogen metabolizer a shot and join the growing number of satisfied customers who took control of their hormones with PrimeGENIX DIM3X. Order your supplement today and reclaim your manhood!