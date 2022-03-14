Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 14, 2022

Jenette Bras, For Women Who Have "Never, Ever Worn a Halter-Top" 

Jenette Bras founder Jenette Goldstein, left, with model Amber Mitchell - PHOTO: STARR FOREMAN
  Photo: Starr Foreman
  • Jenette Bras founder Jenette Goldstein, left, with model Amber Mitchell

Jenette Goldstein owns a bra company with her husband, called Jenette Bras. But she struggled for years to find the right fit.

Around age 12, she visited the local “bra lady” with her mother, near a kosher butcher. This was mortifying, but her visits to mall stores were even worse. The fits were abysmal; either the cups were too small, or the band slipped down to her waist. The problem continued plaguing Goldstein throughout her life. Describing herself as “small framed” yet “busty,” she grew increasingly frustrated.



“You go, ‘I’m wrong. It can’t be the bras,’” Goldstein says.

Finally, in her 40s she achieved brassiere nirvana, in London of all places. Goldstein, an actress with roles in Titanic, Aliens and Terminator 2, was there to sign comic books at a convention. But while in town she found a store servicing “girls that have a small ribcage and a fuller bust.”

There, she finally found her bra — size 32FF.

Nowadays, L.A.-headquartered Jenette Bras offers stateside relief to “gals who skipped the training bra and went straight to the Major Leagues,” according its website (jenettebras.com). Their slogan? “The alphabet starts at ‘D.’”

“This is intimate wear. You’re wearing this object,” says Goldstein, now 62, encouraging women to search “bra fitting near me” and find stores offering variety. Also, she adds: Handwash and shampoo your bras!

This sounds like great advice to St. Lunacy, particularly for women who, in the words of Goldstein’s website, “have done foolish things, like hitchhiking and dating musicians, but have never, ever worn a halter-top.”
