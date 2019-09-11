September 11, 2019 Film » Film Stories

Email
Print
Share

Linda Ronstadt’s Voice Has Been Stolen by Parkinson’s Disease, but Her Dedication to Her Art Rings True 

By
click to enlarge Linda Ronstadt's long, idiosyncratic career is chronicled in a new documentary.

GREENWICH ENTERTAINMENT

Linda Ronstadt's long, idiosyncratic career is chronicled in a new documentary.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. Starring Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris. Opens Friday, September 13, at Landmark Plaza Frontenac Cinema and the Tivoli Theatre.

More than half a century ago, rock & roll announced via its ambassadors Danny and the Juniors that it was here to stay, and while its continued health may be a matter of question, that prophecy has remained remarkably accurate. Compared to other popular musical trends — the waltz, ragtime, Dixieland, big bands — the variety of musical styles casually tossed into a category big enough to hold both Dusty Springfield and Captain Beefheart has shown remarkable longevity. Some of this may just be nostalgia, some the result of a cultural dominance that began when teenaged America began throwing its economic weight around. It certainly didn't hurt that the rise of rock & roll coincided with a period in which every form of media expanded and multiplied, every step of the path from transistor radios to cell phones, from hi-fi to Wi-Fi, driven by the music.

Those same forces — nostalgia and a long media trail — may explain the current progression of aging rockers on movie screens. (So far this year: Bob Dylan, David Crosby, Bill Wyman and L.A. folk-rock. Coming soon: Robbie Robertson, Bruce Springsteen and Helen Reddy!) Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice fits the same mold as most of these — concert footage and television clips accompanied by personal recollections and testimonials from an assortment of famous friends and cohorts (Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Dolly Parton, Ry Cooder). It's a respectful sort of greatest hits collection for the singer who dominated the airwaves for most of the 1970s with a long string of hits, most of them cover versions of familiar tunes given a laid-back West Coast makeover.

Even those who are mildly indifferent to their appeal will recognize the strength of Ronstadt's voice and her perfectionist's dedication to her art. That latter trait makes the second part of the film more interesting. Bored with touring, Ronstadt spent much of the 1980s exploring new genres and expanding her vocal techniques, recording albums of classic torch songs and mariachi music and appearing on Broadway in The Pirates of Penzance. These uncommercial shifts were criticized at the time but in retrospect, they seem like further proof of the singer's willful control over her art and her life.

Ronstadt, who stopped performing in 2009 when Parkinson's disease began to affect her voice, remains hauntingly absent through much of the film. We hear her voice providing recollections, but aside from a very brief shot at the beginning, filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman teasingly keep the 72-year-old singer off screen until the very end, when they catch her in a living-room session with family members. Her voice weakened, she remains attentive to the harmonies, carrying her part softly before explaining to the filmmakers "this isn't real singing."

Jump to comments
  |  

More Film Stories »

Tags:

Latest in Film Stories

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Official Secrets Skillfully Tells the Story of the Whistleblower Who Tried to Stop the US Invasion of Iraq Read More

  2. Angel Has Fallen Is Too Stupid to Carry Out its Mission as a Thriller Read More

  3. After the Wedding Shows the Low-Stakes Melodrama of Repressed White People Not Talking Read More

  4. The Nightingale Is a Satisfying, but Rote, Revenge Story Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation