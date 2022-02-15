Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 15, 2022 Food & Drink » Food & Drink News

Email
Print
Share

Loaded Elevated Nachos in St. Charles to be Featured on Food Paradise 

By
click to enlarge Co-owner Brad Merten and chef Daniel Sammons. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Co-owner Brad Merten and chef Daniel Sammons.

Another St. Louis area restaurant is being featured on the Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise: Loaded Elevated Nachos(1450 Beale Street #130, St. Charles; 636-202-0841) will make their TV debut on February 16.

“It’s super flattering and exciting,” co-owner Brad Merten says in an interview with RFT. “I don’t always love to see myself on TV but it’ll highlight the dishes and the concept.”



Currently located in St. Charles, the nacho joint opened last year, and is from the same team that brought St. Louis Narwhal’s Crafted (two locations, including 1450 Beale Street #125, St Charles, 636-395-7315), an adult frozen beverage spot. The restaurant is expanding with a new Narwhal’s location set to open in the Grove in 2023.

Filming in St. Charles took one long day, about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Merten says, and the episode focuses on two of the unique nacho dishes they serve. The episode, titled “Smothered Comfort,” features “decadent dishes smothered in the richest sauces,” according to the Travel Channel’s episode description; it also teases that it will showcase other states’ burgers, biscuits and pancakes.
click to enlarge Loaded’s definition of the nacho is expansive and delicious with versions such as toasted ravioli nachos, Hawaiian BBQ nachos, cannoli nachos, crab Rangoon nachos and banh mi nachos. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Loaded’s definition of the nacho is expansive and delicious with versions such as toasted ravioli nachos, Hawaiian BBQ nachos, cannoli nachos, crab Rangoon nachos and banh mi nachos.

A Food Paradise producer called the store one day, inquiring if they’d like to be on the show, Merten says. The owner added he doesn’t know exactly how Loaded landed on the producer’s radar, but he said the producer was researching different concepts across the United States and thought Loaded stuck out.

“He loved the idea of what we’re doing and thought it’d be a nice fit for the episode, and he thought we’re a pretty unique take on nachos,” Merten says. “It was a quick process and a little bit surreal.”

Menu items at Loaded include the Toasted Ravioli, Banh Mi, Buffalo Chicken, Bar-B-Que Pork, Smashburger and more — they even have dessert nachos. View their full menu at loadednachos.com.

Merten is excited for the episode to premiere and thinks the dishes chosen represent both the store and St. Louis well. To find out what dishes made it on to the show, you can tune into the episode on the Cooking Channel at 9 p.m. February 16.

SEE ALSO: St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More Food & Drink News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Food & Drink News

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Standards: Hendel's Is Florissant's Definitive Dining Establishment Read More

  2. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2022 Read More

  3. The Wandering Sidecar Brings Cocktail Joy to Your Front Door Read More

  4. Schlafly's Stout and Oyster Festival Makes Its Return Next Month Read More

  5. A Peter Pan-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to St. Louis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation