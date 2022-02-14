Lyft Driver Loses Portion of Ear During Carjacking, St. Louis Police Say 

click to enlarge SCOTT DAVIDSON/FLICKR

Police reported two carjackings last night.

A 32-year-old man lost a portion of his ear last night while working as a Lyft driver, police say.According to the police incident report, the victim was driving a 39-year-old woman on February 13 around 5:50 p.m. The woman demanded the driver pull over near I-64 and Market, and then said she had a gun. When the victim pulled over, the suspect took his phone and threw it out the window.When she reached for his car keys, the report reads, a struggle began, leading the woman to begin biting the man’s ear. As he pulled away, the suspect then pushed the man out of his car and drove off. The victim was "conveyed to the hospital due to losing a portion of his ear during the incident," police added.Later that evening, the victim’s car was involved in an accident at I-44 and Walnut; the driver fled the scene on foot, police say.It was a tough night for Lyft drivers, as another carjacking was reported around 8:30 p.m. by a victim who said he was also a driver for the company. The 34-year-old man said he was attempting to pick up a ride at the 3500 block of Missouri when he was forced out of his 2016 Chrysler 200 by three males around seventeen to twenty years old who had handguns.Police say investigations into both incidents are ongoing.