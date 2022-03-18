One Man Shot, One Man Dead in Dogtown Yesterday 

[T]he parade stopped...followed by a fire truck and ambulance going wrong way of parade route. EMT gave the man chest compressions until it was clear there wasn’t anything else they could do and the ambulance took him off. At that point there was no rush to the hospital.Alan said that prior to the ambulance's arrival, a woman who works as a trauma nurse jumped over the parade fencing and ran to the man on the ground. She started chest compressions, but to no avail. "She said he was pretty much gone when he hit the ground and they couldn’t save him," Alan said, adding: "I wish I'd gotten her name because she was really trying her best to do something heroic."
Right in front of us they stopped the parade as a young man — probably late teens or early 20s — went down to the ground and was surrounded by officers and EMT. Someone with him kept saying that he was having an epileptic seizure. They ultimately got him up and onto a golf cart and took him off, and the parade started again.KSDK is also reporting that a man was shot at a Dogtown party yesterday:
A man was shot after getting into an argument with a lifelong friend at a St. Patrick's Day party at a home in Dogtown, according to police.This story is being continually updated. Please send any tips to [email protected]
Police said the shooting happened on the 6600 block of Dale Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the arm and the abdomen. Police did not say how seriously he was injured.
