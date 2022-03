One Man Shot, One Man Dead in Dogtown Yesterday 

click to enlarge Theo Welling

Yesterday's St. Patrick's Day parade

[T]he parade stopped...followed by a fire truck and ambulance going wrong way of parade route. EMT gave the man chest compressions until it was clear there wasn’t anything else they could do and the ambulance took him off. At that point there was no rush to the hospital.

Right in front of us they stopped the parade as a young man — probably late teens or early 20s — went down to the ground and was surrounded by officers and EMT. Someone with him kept saying that he was having an epileptic seizure. They ultimately got him up and onto a golf cart and took him off, and the parade started again.



A man was shot after getting into an argument with a lifelong friend at a St. Patrick's Day party at a home in Dogtown, according to police. Police said the shooting happened on the 6600 block of Dale Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the arm and the abdomen. Police did not say how seriously he was injured.

New details below.St. Louis police have confirmed that a 68-year-old man died during yesterday's St. Patrick's Day Parade & Irish Festival in Dogtown.Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell told thethe man "suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased." The police did not release the man's name.Todd Alan saw the events unfold at the parade, which resumed yesterday for the first time in two years. Alan tells us:Alan said that prior to the ambulance's arrival, a woman who works as a trauma nurse jumped over the parade fencing and ran to the man on the ground. She started chest compressions, but to no avail. "She said he was pretty much gone when he hit the ground and they couldn’t save him," Alan said, adding: "I wish I'd gotten her name because she was really trying her best to do something heroic."Alan also says he saw another man pass out, just a few minutes earlier.KSDK is also reporting that a man was shot at a Dogtown party yesterday: