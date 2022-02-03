Missouri Highways Are Still a Total Mess From the Snow 

Missourians who had to drive today (or who chose to drive today) were met with terrible conditions across the state.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has been working hard to clear the roads, but Winter Storm Landon is proving hard to keep up with when it comes to snowfall.
As of this morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol was asking people not to travel
, showing most of Missouri highways as fully covered.
Sadly, this storm bought many calls for help to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who have reported 556 crashes, 35 injuries and one fatality
between 12:01 a.m. yesterday and 2 p.m. today.
The snow is expected to end before tomorrow, with an additional 0.5 to 2.0 inches falling across the St. Louis area.
Meanwhile, MoDOT will be hard at work to clear the roads with a combination of salt with a side of beet juice (yes, really
) and those big ol’ snow plows. MoDOT reports that their plows have driven nearly 800,000 miles since the beginning of the storm on Tuesday night.
If you have to get out there and you see a snow plow, MoDOT asks that you give it plenty of room so the driver to do their job to help keep us all safe on the streets.
Email the author at [email protected]
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.