February 14, 2022 News » Missouri News

Missouri Historical Society Hosting Multiple Black History Month Events 

By
PHUONG BUI
  • Phuong Bui


The Missouri History Society is hosting a series of events in celebration of Black History Month. The events will be held at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599) starting February 17. This theme this year centers around African-Americans in health and medical fields.




Thursday, February 17
The Legacy of Homer G. Phillips Hospital
5:30 - 8:00 p.m.
Historian Dr. Priscilla Dowen-White and Candace O’Connor, author of the new book "Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream: The History of Homer G. Phillips" will be doing a presentation on the history of the hospital. After the presentation there will be a panel of contemporary Black medical practitioners who will discuss their experiences in the profession and the issues that are still around today.

Friday, February 18
History Exploration Days
Protests and Progress: St. Louis Neighborhoods
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
It will provide a space for people to learn about those communities past and present within our city and the complicated histories around them. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 2:00 p.m. with different presentations and interactive activities for event-goers to participate in.

Saturday, February 19
Protest and Community Storytelling
10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Get the kids involved. The storytelling time will take place in MacDermott Grand Hall and is designed for children two to eleven years old at 10:30 a.m. Occupancy is limited to 20 and seats are given first-come first-serve. If you can’t get in, no need to fret, there will also be a Zoom storytelling event starting at 11:15 a.m. on the same day.

Thursday, February 24
Race, Violence and Justice: The Mink Slide Salon
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
From the Missouri History Museum: "Owen K. Woodard will screen a clip from his film 'The Mink Slide' and then keynote speaker Dr. Geoff Ward will speak about racial violence within American history."

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Black History Month: Health Heroes Storytelling
10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
From the Missouri History Museum: "This year’s theme for Black History Month will explore the influence of Black Americans in the health and medical fields. Come learn about these stories, as well as the importance of St. Louis’ Homer G. Phillips Hospital."

Celebrate Black History month by getting educated about the rich and complex African-American history that exists in St. Louis year-round. This series of events is free to attend and is sponsored by Ameren Missouri. Visit MOHistory.org for more details.

