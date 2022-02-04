Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 04, 2022

New Drone Footage Captures Beautiful Snowy St. Louis 

St. Louis sure does look pretty in the snow.

Check out this video posted to Facebook by Luca Torretta, which includes stellar drone footage of the aftermath of Winter Storm Landon.



The clip starts in the Hill neighborhood and slowly snakes around beautifully snowy St. Louis streets. The soothing footage slips from quiet city streets to Forest Park’s Art Hill where hundreds of locals were sledding. (Some of them were even sledding on dumpster lids while drinking Busch beer.)

If you need a moment of peace today, this relaxing drone footage will provide it. Take a deep breath, relax your shoulders and enjoy.

