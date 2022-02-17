Road Conditions Across Missouri are Rapidly Deteriorating 

If you’re stuck at work right now and headed home in a few hours, you might want to ask your boss if you can duck out early.
Roads are already dicey out there and they seem to be getting worse by the minute.
The wintry mix that was forecast for today
is currently falling in St. Louis as a seemingly never-ending shower of sleet and it’s starting to accumulate as dangerously slick spots on less-traveled roads. The icy pavement combined with the whipping wind have made this afternoon a terrible time to be outside for any reason, including driving a car.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking Missourians to “please avoid non-essential travel
,” but if you have to get in your car, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself during this storm.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a whole page of winter weather driving tips
, which includes checking your tire pressure before you drive, making sure your windshield wiper fluid is adequate and filling up your gas tank. They also have great ideas for what to bring with you on your journey — items like blankets, a snow shovel and a phone charger.
KMOV meteorologist Steve Templeton
predicts freezing and “light ice/snow” from this afternoon on through to this evening, so avoid the roads for the entire rest of the day if you can. And if you can’t? Be prepared for delays and have patience. Everybody else out there is just trying to get home safely, too.
