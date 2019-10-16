October 16, 2019 Music » Homespun

Email
Print
Share

Sam Golden's Many Musical Pursuits Come Together for Golden Hour II Showcase 

By
click to enlarge Golden Hour II will feature performances by Fiddlin' Sam, Vermillion Cliffs and Brothers Lazaroff.

ANNIE MARTINEAU

Golden Hour II will feature performances by Fiddlin' Sam, Vermillion Cliffs and Brothers Lazaroff.

Golden Hour II: Vermilion Cliffs, Fiddlin' Sam, Brothers Lazaroff

8 p.m., Friday, October 18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $12. 314-773-3363.

You'll forgive Sam Golden for leaning a bit heavily on his 24-carat last name. The singer, multi-instrumentalist, sideman and arranger wears several hats — many of them wide-brimmed — but his own projects use the family name to good effect. There's the Fiddlin' Sam & the Golden Bolo Band, his western-swing cover band making its debut this week; he also sells literal bolo ties through the Golden Bolo Company; and his latest project, the indie-leaning Vermilion Cliffs, used to play under the name Golden Hour.

He's reviving the Golden Hour name as the title of this Friday's showcase at Off Broadway, which features his two aforementioned bands as well as the Brothers Lazaroff, with Golden playing keys as well as serving as co-producer on the group's latest album Sisters & Brothers. And while Golden will certainly be busy hop-scotching across three pretty different bands, Friday's show will be only a small piece of his musical life.

Reached by phone recently, Golden was ending his nine-to-five workday, in which he teaches piano, guitar and audio production at various schools and after-school programs. "I am trying to phase out of teaching music, which I like, but my real passion is playing and arranging and playing," he says. "I work exclusively in the music world."

After moving to St. Louis from Tucson, Arizona, in the summer of 2016, Golden quickly became a sideman and studio secret weapon. He's played trad-jazz with T.J. Muller, scored silent film soundtracks with the Rats & People Motion Picture Orchestra and strummed along with Jenny Roques' project Desire Lines. Golden has also worked on production and arrangement for a number of local artists.

"I did some string arrangements for Nick Gusman that I recorded yesterday, and I did the strings for Cara Louise's new album," Golden says. Part of his work on the Brothers Lazaroff record involved writing horn arrangements for trumpeter Adam Hucke and saxophonist Ben Reece, a pair of first-call players and band leaders in their own right. "That's been really cool, getting to write horn parts for two powerhouse players. It's helped me hone my mind's ear."

Vermilion Cliffs, which releases its self-titled debut at this weekend's show, is perhaps the clearest distillation of the many moods and talents that Golden has leant to other bands around town. Performing largely as a four-piece with several guest musicians, the band's eight-track LP moves from jammy indie rock to moody, jazz-flecked dirges to an honest-to-God slow jam.

"I got a lot of help from a lot of talented people, from the Bros Laz world and the jazz world," Golden says. "It was definitely a labor of love. It was the only project where I wasn't thinking about the bottom line; I wanted to make these songs really good and a work of art that hangs together as a whole."

Golden is joined by Jack Catalanotto on guitar and vocals, Andrew Warshauer on bass and Marty Aubuchon on drums, and together they are able to craft atmospheric, dexterous backdrops to Golden's sweetly malleable vocals. "Face Down" floats in with the smell of sea breeze, and "San Carlos" brings in a bit of twangy desert-noir befitting an Arizona native. But when the band opens its doors to guest musicians, the whole flavor of the album can change: Reece's saxophone raises the barometric pressure of "AZ," a song that Golden acknowledges as having "serious Blackstar vibes," in reference to David Bowie's final, darkly jazzy album.

"Snakeskin," with its silky, grown-and-sexy energy, calls on drummer Grover Stewart and pianist Jesse Gannon to summon some Quiet Storm bonafides.

"That was a song with a really long gestation period," Golden says. "I was listening to a lot of 95.5 [FM] and it morphed into a slow jam. I wanted to write a really sexy song about being sad and lonely. I wanted to write the most lush harmonies possible, with these lush string pads."

Despite — or because of — the album's variety, Vermilion Cliffs gives as complete a picture of its creator across its eight songs. "I tried to make it feel like one solid object," Golden says. "This is the first album I've wanted to listen to after finishing it. I think that's a good sign."

As he winds down a busy 2019, Golden is hoping to continue his own musical pursuits while helping others achieve theirs. "I'm looking forward to more arranging and getting my mind back in a creative place with my own music, because it's just been in promotion and business mode for a while," he admits.

As for Vermilion Cliffs? The chameleonic Golden isn't ready to predict its next steps.

"I'll have to see what happens," he says of the band. "It might turn into something else entirely. "

Jump to comments

More Homespun »

Tags:

Latest in Homespun

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Musician's Car Burglarized, Valuable Gear and Instruments Stolen Read More

  2. Taylor Swift Dances to Classic Nelly Song, Embarrasses All of St. Louis Read More

  3. The Firebird Operated for Months with an Expired Liquor License Before Closing Read More

  4. St. Louis Sends its Finest Rappers to Atlanta for a Showcase at A3C Festival Read More

  5. The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: October 11 to 16 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation