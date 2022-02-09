Schlafly's Stout and Oyster Festival Makes Its Return Next Month 

Shuck yeah, Schlafly is bringing back their Stout and Oyster Festival in March.
Two years have passed since the last Stout and Oyster Fest, and this year the festival will kick off on March 25 and 26 at the Schlafly Tap Room(2100 Locust Street, 314-241-2337). With fifteen stouts being brewed specifically for the event and over 80,000 oysters being flown in overnight from both coasts, the event is the largest of its kind in the Midwest.
“We could not be more excited to welcome guests back for our most popular beer festival of the year,” Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna says in a press release.
In attendance will be 25 “star shuckers,” oyster farmers from across the continent, who will be shucking oysters all weekend long. East Coast and West Coast shuckers each will offer three varieties of raw oysters at each of three raw bars, both inside the Tap Room and outside in the “Shuckerdome.”
Oysters served from the East Coast are Blue Point, Westcott and Sweet Peake. West Coast raw oyster varieties include Penn Cove Select, Fish Point and Salish Sea. Fried Oysters, Oysters Rockefeller, Roasted Oysters and Oyster Chowder are also planned for the menu, but guests can find non-oyster related food items at the festival for purchase as well.
A battle of the coasts will also take place with a Shuck Off, featuring East versus West versus Mid-Coasts duking it out in a relay-style race where three shuckers from each coast must shuck and slurp an oyster, then chug a stout. The one with the fastest time will be crowned the winner.
Live music will include Moon Valley, Bootycoustic, Funky Butt Brass Band, Saint Boogie Brass Band, Skeet Rodgers & the Inner City Blues Band.
On the beer menu is the return of the Stout Sampler, with rotating specialty stouts throughout the weekend: Tabasco Stout, Chocolate Cherry Stout, Maplewood Coffee Stout featuring La Cosecha coffee, Red Hot Riplet Stout, St. Charles Coffee Stout featuring Course coffee and more. Other drinks – like the Just a Bit Hazy IPA and Pale Ale – will also be available.
The event takes place on March 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. and March 26 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entrance is free but the food and beer are not. Find more information on schlafly.com.
Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Support Local Journalism. Join the Riverfront Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.