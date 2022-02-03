Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 03, 2022 News

Schnucks Stores in Missouri and Illinois are Closing Early Today 

By
click to enlarge Get in while the gettin' is good. - RIVERFRONT TIMES
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES
  • Get in while the gettin' is good.

Winter Storm Landon is not done with us yet. As snowflakes swirl across the St. Louis area and we all continue to flip out on Twitter about what’s going on outside, a popular St. Louis grocery store is closing up shop for the day.

In consideration of the safety of their employees and customers, Schnucks stores across Missouri and Illinois will be closing at 4:30 p.m. today.



A press release from Schnucks Markets says that the stores are planning to be open during their regular hours tomorrow, but that Schnucks will “continue to evaluate conditions and make any further updates to our operating hours as needed.”

Here are the locations that will be closing early tonight:

  • St. Louis metropolitan area

Missouri:
  • Cape Girardeau
  • Columbia
  • Farmington
  • Jefferson City
  • Warrenton
  • Washington

Illinois:
  • Bloomington
  • Carbondale
  • Centralia
  • Champaign
  • Mahomet
  • Normal
  • Pekin
  • Peoria
  • Savoy
  • Springfield
  • Urbana

Visit schnucks.com/storeupdates to find out the status of your favorite Schnucks store.

