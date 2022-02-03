Schnucks Stores in Missouri and Illinois are Closing Early Today 

click to enlarge
Winter Storm Landon is not done with us yet. As snowflakes swirl across the St. Louis area and we all continue to flip out on Twitter
about what’s going on outside, a popular St. Louis grocery store is closing up shop for the day.
In consideration of the safety of their employees and customers, Schnucks stores across Missouri and Illinois will be closing at 4:30 p.m. today.
A press release from Schnucks Markets says that the stores are planning to be open during their regular hours tomorrow, but that Schnucks will “continue to evaluate conditions and make any further updates to our operating hours as needed.”
Here are the locations that will be closing early tonight:
- St. Louis metropolitan area
Missouri:
- Cape Girardeau
- Columbia
- Farmington
- Jefferson City
- Warrenton
- Washington
Illinois:
- Bloomington
- Carbondale
- Centralia
- Champaign
- Mahomet
- Normal
- Pekin
- Peoria
- Savoy
- Springfield
- Urbana
Visit schnucks.com/storeupdates
to find out the status of your favorite Schnucks store
.
