ShowcaseSTL: A Complete Guide to St. Louis’ Biggest All Local Music Festival 

This weekend, the RFT once again presents ShowcaseSTL, our annual festival of St. Louis’ finest musical talent. With more than 100 bands performing across eleven venues in the Grove, the lineup for 2019 represents the best of the best, our very favorite St. Louis acts.But they’re not just our selections. In February we polled you for your favorite acts, and also allowed bands to submit themselves for consideration. In addition, we convened a panel of promoters, record store employees, radio DJs, venue owners and more to tell us about anyone we might have missed.The result is a two-day celebration of the incredible depth of talent St. Louis’ music community has to offer. From Tonina to Kim Massie, from T-Dubb-O to the Lion’s Daughter, these are the acts that make St. Louis sing. Join us in the Grove for ShowcaseSTL’s kickoff party on Friday, June 21, and then get ready to rally and return the following day for a solid thirteen hours of local music bliss.The guide that follows is divided initially by day, with Friday’s acts highlighted first, and then by venue. Use our listings to decide which bars or clubs to visit at which times. No matter who you decide to check out, you won’t pay any cover beyond your all-access wristband. It’s $20 in advance at rftshowcase.com or $25 at the door.Read on for a rundown of every single act performing at this year’s ShowcaseSTL, and start practicing those dance moves now.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Atomic Cowboy

Ever met someone so relentlessly positive they were able to change your whole mood? Theresa Payne has a full set of songs that evoke that same feeling. A show-stopping force of R&B and soul, her voice will leave your hair standing on end.See our featured story Mathias & the Pirates is a longtime staple of St. Louis' hip-hop scene, consistently delivering heady rhymes over smoothed-out, soul-filled, funky beats that bring to mind the genre's golden era. The band is a must-see for fans of boom-bap and old school rap.Illphonics raised the bar for hip-hop in St. Louis more than ten years ago and now the group is taking to big stages such as the Sheldon to show off its evolution of the genre. The band counts some serious music luminaries among its fans — no less than Tony Visconti, David Bowie's longtime producer, even reached out to collaborate on its newest material.