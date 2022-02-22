Snoop Dogg Is Playing the Family Arena and, Yes, You're Old 

- THEO WELLING
- Snoop played Loufest once, too
If you didn’t already figure it out when the music of your generation was featured on the Super Bowl halftime show in medley form: You’re old.
Yep, bad news for Gen X and millennials just keeps coming. Not only are their looks slipping and their second divorces pending, but their favorite songs and artists are not just considered retro, but oldies.
For local music fans of a certain age, this point was drilled in when it was announced that Snoop Dogg and Warren G are scheduled to play the Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway)
in St. Charles.
The venue is known for hosting child-friendly and aging-friendly experiences. If you’re a fan of “an evening with” experiences or mature sit-down concert events, the Family Arena is the venue for you.
The Family Arena has hosted shows for younger audiences, for sure, but this is not one of them. This is going to be all moms and dads who had to hire a babysitter to get a night out on the town to relive their youth.
The show is happening on April 23 — just days after 4/20 — and there will surely be a lot of former wine moms there who are trying to graduate up to edibles.
Man, it does sound kind of awesome. Wine moms on edibles are party animals and they’re always wearing the best, most uncomfortable shoes that they end up taking off and carrying to their car as they exit barefoot because they had
to dance.
If you want in on this excellent experience, tickets to the concert
go on sale at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. this Friday, February 25.
But if you’re a real OG, you’ll want to grab some presale tickets
. Those go on sale at 10 a.m. this Thursday, February 24. Use the code DROPIT
. That’s “drop it” as in “Drop It Like It's Hot
.” You should do that, too. Pretend be young while you still can, elder Snoop fans! The seasons are changing and your knees aren’t going to hold out much longer.
