Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 22, 2022 Music » Music News & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Snoop Dogg Is Playing the Family Arena and, Yes, You're Old 

By
Snoop played Loufest once, too - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • Snoop played Loufest once, too

If you didn’t already figure it out when the music of your generation was featured on the Super Bowl halftime show in medley form: You’re old.

Yep, bad news for Gen X and millennials just keeps coming. Not only are their looks slipping and their second divorces pending, but their favorite songs and artists are not just considered retro, but oldies.



For local music fans of a certain age, this point was drilled in when it was announced that Snoop Dogg and Warren G are scheduled to play the Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway) in St. Charles.

The venue is known for hosting child-friendly and aging-friendly experiences. If you’re a fan of “an evening with” experiences or mature sit-down concert events, the Family Arena is the venue for you.

The Family Arena has hosted shows for younger audiences, for sure, but this is not one of them. This is going to be all moms and dads who had to hire a babysitter to get a night out on the town to relive their youth.

The show is happening on April 23 — just days after 4/20 — and there will surely be a lot of former wine moms there who are trying to graduate up to edibles.

Man, it does sound kind of awesome. Wine moms on edibles are party animals and they’re always wearing the best, most uncomfortable shoes that they end up taking off and carrying to their car as they exit barefoot because they had to dance.

If you want in on this excellent experience, tickets to the concert go on sale at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. this Friday, February 25.

But if you’re a real OG, you’ll want to grab some presale tickets. Those go on sale at 10 a.m. this Thursday, February 24. Use the code DROPIT. That’s “drop it” as in “Drop It Like It's Hot.” You should do that, too. Pretend be young while you still can, elder Snoop fans! The seasons are changing and your knees aren’t going to hold out much longer.


Email the author at [email protected]

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More Music News & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Music News & Interviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Lot Concert Series to Take Over the Big Top in Grand Center Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 16, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation