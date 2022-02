Soulard Coffee Garden, a Popular Neighborhood Gathering Spot, Has Closed 

click to enlarge Google Maps

Soulard Coffee Garden has served its last guests.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Google News.

A beloved daytime mainstay will no longer count itself among the fabric of Soulard's restaurant scene., the two-decades-old breakfast and lunch spot has closed its doors, effective immediately.The restaurant announced the closure in a short Facebook post , simply stating, "Sorry you'll [sic], we've closed." No further details were provided.A popular gathering spot for residents of the historic neighborhood, Soulard Coffee Garden opened in 1999 and quickly became known for its low-key, bohemian vibe, classic daytime comfort food and lush, cobblestone patio that embodied the feel of the area. One of the few breakfast spots in the neighborhood, the restaurant was known for its eggs Benedict and croissant sandwiches. It served as a constant amidst the other restaurant comings and goings in the area.Thehas reached out to Soulard Coffee Garden for comment and will update this post as new information becomes available.