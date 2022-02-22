Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 22, 2022 Food & Drink » Food & Drink News

Soulard Coffee Garden, a Popular Neighborhood Gathering Spot, Has Closed 

By

click to enlarge Soulard Coffee Garden has served its last guests. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Soulard Coffee Garden has served its last guests.

A beloved daytime mainstay will no longer count itself among the fabric of Soulard's restaurant scene. Soulard Coffee Garden (910 Geyer Avenue, 314-241-1464), the two-decades-old breakfast and lunch spot has closed its doors, effective immediately.

The restaurant announced the closure in a short Facebook post, simply stating, "Sorry you'll [sic], we've closed." No further details were provided.



A popular gathering spot for residents of the historic neighborhood, Soulard Coffee Garden opened in 1999 and quickly became known for its low-key, bohemian vibe, classic daytime comfort food and lush, cobblestone patio that embodied the feel of the area. One of the few breakfast spots in the neighborhood, the restaurant was known for its eggs Benedict and croissant sandwiches. It served as a constant amidst the other restaurant comings and goings in the area.

The RFT has reached out to Soulard Coffee Garden for comment and will update this post as new information becomes available.


We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]

