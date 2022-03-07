Spoonful Brings Korean Sweet Treats to St. Louis 

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Spoonful Desserts specializes in bingsu, a frozen Korean dessert.

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Owner Monica Lee is excited to share her passion for bingsu with St. Louis.

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Spoonful's warm environment invites guests to linger.

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Taiyaki, a stuffed waffle, is filled with Nutella.

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Spoonful is both a dessert spot and coffee shop.

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Owner Monica Lee hopes Spoonful will be a neighborhood gathering place.

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Bingsu, a popular frozen treat, is like creamy snow and topped with a variety of fruits and sauces.

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Taiyaki can be filled with both sweet and savory ingredients.

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Spoonful is a taste of Korea in St. Louis.

click to enlarge Vu Phong

Spoonful is now open in West St. Louis County.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Google News.

When Monica Lee moved home to St. Louis from Beijing in 2020, she was shocked by what she didn't find. Nowhere in her hometown carried, the dessert that she'd come to love during the several years she lived in Asia; it was so ubiquitous everywhere she traveled in the region — China, South Korea, Southeast Asia — that she took for granted the delectable treat was just as popular back home. To her dismay, she simply could not findanywhere, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.Now, two years after coming home, Lee has succeeded in her mission of introducing St. Louis to her beloved treat with Spoonful, a dessert cafe that opened in west St. Louis County, near Olive Boulevard and Fee Fee Road, on February 17. Centered around, a snow-like, frozen cream dessert that is like a hybrid of ice cream and shaved ice, Spoonful is steeped in Korean dessert cafe culture, something Lee is excited to introduce to her hometown."In Korea, cafe culture is really big," Lee says. "They are warm, inviting and open pretty late, because Koreans will drink coffee any time of day. Also, desserts are their own thing in Korea; restaurants do not offer dessert as part of the menu. It's just different than how restaurants are here, so that's why there are so many dessert cafes."Though Lee had an inklingwould be well-received in St. Louis, she did not jump right in to opening a place of her own but instead tested the waters at her cousin's Korean restaurant, Joo Joo. He was looking to freshen up the place and felt that, because of her past restaurant experience and travels throughout Asia, Lee might be able to bring some new ideas to his established eatery. Although traditionally, Korean restaurants do not serve dessert, she figured Joo Joo would be a good place to introduceto the St. Louis market, and in January of 2021, she added it to the menu to see what would happen. It was an instant success."That really gave me the green light and make me think I could start acafe here," Lee says. "It works so well in other cities. Why not St. Louis?"Located just two storefronts down from Joo Joo, Spoonful has become an instant success beyond what Lee imagined. She notes that, while many of her customers already experiencedwhen she put it on the menu at Joo Joo, the majority of those who come into the dessert cafe are new to the treat. She loves watching their reactions as they try the snow-like dessert for the first time."It's as soft and fluffy as freshly fallen snow, but it's milk-based, not ice," Lee says. "It's as if someone melted vanilla ice cream. People are like, 'woah!' the first time they try it."For now, Lee is limiting herofferings to a vanilla base flavor and offers toppings such as condensed milk, fresh fruit, cookies and cream, and a roasted soybean powder with mochi. She's been experimenting with other base varieties, however, and is currently working on a Vietnamese ice coffee version, as well as a strawberry blonde.In addition to, Lee is also excited about Spoonful's other sweet offering,, (also known by its Korean name,) which is a stuffed waffle that originated in Japan and is now popular in Korea. Shaped like a fish, the freshly-baked dessert is typically filled with sweet red bean paste, thought it can be filled with both sweet and savory toppings. Currently, Lee offers a version stuffed with the chocolate-hazelnut concoction Nutella.Lee has partnered with local roaster Blueprint Coffee for her drip, espresso and wholesale bean offerings, and she hopes that Spoonful will come to be known as much for its coffee shop culture as it is for its desserts. In her mind, there's no better place to be than a cafe that serves sweet fluffy snow, fresh waffles and great coffee."People love eatingwith coffee; they just go so well together," Lee says. "There are just so many pairings you can do, and in Korea that's just the expectation. I hope, at the end of the day, this is a cafe that is really inviting and has that coffee shop atmosphere that people want to spend time in. I think people are really excited about that."Spoonful is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 9 p.m. Scroll down for more photos of Spoonful.