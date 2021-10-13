Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

You searched for:

  • [X]2021
  • [X]Sports & Recreation
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Sports & Recreation

Sports & Recreation 

By
click to enlarge St. Louis has plenty to offer beyond pro sports, although those are pretty fun, too.

ILLUSTRATION BY ALAURA MYERS

St. Louis has plenty to offer beyond pro sports, although those are pretty fun, too.

St. Louis, rightly, makes all the lists of best sports towns, largely because of Cardinals and Blues fandom. Add in some good college basketball and that brief, glorious, maybe-not-completely-finished reign of the Battlehawks, and it’s a sports lover’s dream. But we don’t get enough credit for the opportunities for self-powered diversions here. A world-class public parks system, abundant local bike shops, kayaking outfitters, a growing network of running paths, all manner of outdoor fitness classes and some of the finest dive-bar bowling alleys known to man make this town an underappreciated hot spot for action and adventure. And while we might be a little salty about the slight, it means it’s even easier to go and do what you want.
Doyle Murphy

Tags: , , ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of St. Louis 2021 Read More

  2. Best St. Louis-Style Pizza Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis: Reader's Choice Read More

  4. Arts & Entertainment Read More

  5. Food & Drink Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation