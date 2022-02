St. Louis Audubon Society Hosting Beginner Bird Walk in Forest Park 

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

The snow slowly melting away on the streets isn’t deception, warmer weather is on the way. The birds and flowers will be back soon and St. Louis Audubon Society is taking advantage of that by hosting a beginner bird walk on April 2.St. Louis Audubon Society is a nonprofit organization focused on the conservation of birds and their habitats.The bird walk is free and will be inbut a meeting location has not yet been determined. Attendees can enjoy nature with others who want to learn more about birds, nature and wildlife.The walk is beginner-friendly but all experience levels are welcome. The event starts at 8 a.m. but there will be guides on site earlier to answer your questions before the walk. The nature walk will go until 10:30 a.m., though walkers are free to leave at any time. Masks aren’t mandated for those that are vaccinated.Visit the Facebook event page for more information or to register to attend for free.