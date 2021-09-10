St. Louis Bars To Soak It All In 

click to enlarge LE MERIDIEN

Get ready to lounge at Le Meridien.

If your idea of a relaxing afternoon is lounging poolside with a beverage, we've got you covered in the. Try these three oases.

The Last Hotel

1501 Washington Avenue

tlhstl.com

With its intimate feel and sweeping views of the St. Louis skyline, the rooftop bar at the Last Hotel is already one of the best spots in town to enjoy a beverage. However, pair its frozen tiki-inspired beverages and magnificent vista with a fashionable, art-deco-style pool, and you've got the coolest bar in town. A dip in the water doesn't come cheap. Day passes, purchased through Resortpass, are $65 a pop and are currently available during limited hours (Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.). However, if you're in a Vegas pool sort of mood, this is the place to be.

Cinder House Bar at Four Seasons St. Louis

999 North Second Street, 314-881-5759

cinderhousestl.com

Step into the lounge at Cinder House inside Four Seasons St. Louis, and you'll immediately realize why Architectural Digest named it the most beautifully designed bar in the state. Dark turquoise leather banquettes, soft wood accents and a stunning Amazonite bar are simply breathtaking, their only competition for your attention the best-in-the-city view of the Gateway Arch. The scene is made infinitely better by the hotel's gorgeous rooftop pool and deck, which you can use even if you're not a hotel guest. The admission is admittedly pricey — you have to book a spa service, then pay $35 on top of that for a pass (Monday through Thursday only), but if you've got some money to blow, there's no better way to do it.

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton

7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton; 314-863-0400

marriott.com/hotels/travel/stlmy-le-meridien-st-louis-clayton

The city's newest luxury hotel, Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is angling to make its rooftop pool deck and lounge the hottest gathering spot in town. You don't have to be a guest to use it, but you do have to buy a $50 day pass for access. Once that's covered, you're free to enjoy the giant Jenga and chess games or simply lounge in your bathing suit at the bar while sipping a glass of rosé collins and noshing on some bar snacks. One note: The pool only has the bar on Thursdays, so plan accordingly. You'll feel like you're on vacation without having to leave town.