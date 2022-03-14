St. Louis Celebrates 314 Day With Activities and Deals 

click to enlarge
- Happy 314 Day, y'all.
St. Louis pride is like no other, so it makes sense that March 14 has become one of the biggest holidays for the Lou. Created by
Terrell "Dip" Evans and Tatum Polk, the day celebrates everything St. Louis. It’s taken off in recent years, and now multiple businesses are getting in on the fun with discounts and events.
Activities
Get out and about in the Lou today – or plan something in celebration – for 314 Day. Plenty of St. Louis favorites are participating.
Saint Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, 314-289-4400)
: A special 314 Day graphic will be projected onto the James S. McDonnell Planetarium to honor St. Louis’ unofficial holiday.
The St. Louis Wheel (201 S 18th Street, 314-923-3960)
: Get $3.14 off your admission to take a spin and see the sights of the Lou.
The Factory (17105 N Outer 40 Road, 314) 423-8500)
: The Factory’s putting some concert tickets on sale for $3.14. Visit their website
for more information.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, 314-968-4925)
: The Repertory offers a special on tickets to preview performances of its latest show, The 39 Steps
. Seats are available for purchase today only for $31.40 for any preview performance taking place between the dates of March 18 to 24. Use promo 314DAY when ordering tickets online at repstl.org/steps
.
Pin Up Bowl (6191 Delmar Boulevard, 314-727-5555)
: The Delmar Loop bowling alley is offering games for $3.14 to celebrate the St. Louis holiday.
City Museum (750 N 16th Street, 314-231-2489)
: St. Louis’ unofficial favorite spot has a bunch of activities planned for the unofficial holiday. Guests can make their own toasted ravioli (out of felt) and indulge in some bread-sliced bagels. There will also be coloring pages and other activities. Free to participate with general admission.
Food
Gooey butter cake, toasted ravioli, and thin-crust pizza sliced into squares are the traditional dishes St. Louisans indulge in, and local businesses are offering discounts for both our local cuisine and other foods.
Clementine’s Creamery (Multiple locations, 314-819-9960)
: The ice cream shop will hand out a free Mister’s Bake Shop’s hand pie with a $20 purchase.
Mission Taco Joint (Multiple locations including 6235 Delmar Boulevard, 314- 932-5430)
- T-Rav Tacos. Yum.
: A Toasted Ravioli Taco makes its return: Served on a Parmesan-crusted crispy corn tortilla with an Italian-seasoned meat filling, the taco has marinara sauce, shredded Provel cheese and is topped with parsley and Parmesan cheese. The store advises patrons to get there early, since it sold out last year during lunch time.
International Tap House (Available at Delmar and Soulard locations; 6217 Delmar Boulevard,314-553-9704)
: The tap house will be slinging $3.14 pints of Urban Chestnut’s Zwickel all day long.
Imo’s (Multiple locations including 1000 Hampton Avenue, 314-644-5480)
: The most famous St. Louis pizza chain is putting their t-ravs on sale for $3.14 with the purchase of a pizza for one day only. Use the promo code 314DAY when you order online.
Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (Multiple locations including 3229 Washington Avenue, 314-222-0143)
: The brewery has a seltzer special where you can take home a four-pack of seltzer for $3.14.
Rootberry (rootberry.com)
: Get some 314 Day goodies delivered to your doorstep. Rootberry will deliver its prepared meals to you with special pricing and free delivery. The Pesto Pasta entree costs $3.14 and is made with whole wheat cavatappi, basil pesto sauce, cannellini beans and oven roasted tomatoes. Orders must be placed online.
Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton (7730 Bonhomme Avenue, 314-863-0400)
: The hotel in Downtown Clayton is offering St. Louisans a coffee and pastry for $3.14 at Cafe la Vie, the restaurant inside the hotel, in celebration of 314 Day.
Narrow Gauge Brewing Co. (1595 US-67, Florissant; 314-501-6108)
: A gooey butter cake special, local drinks, dinner and local vendors await as part of Narrow Gauge Brewing Co.’s 314 Day commemoration.
Marriott St. Louis Grand Zenia Bar & Grille (800 Washington Avenue, 314- 621-9600)
: Get any drink at the bar for $3.14. The drink special can only be used for one drink.
Bally’s Sports Live (601 Clark Avenue, 314-241-5588)
: $3.14 Bud Select Drafts are being offered at the Ballpark Village spot.
Fitz’s (Available at Delmar and South County locations; 6605 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-9555)
: Four-packs of Fitz’s soda will be on sale for $3.14, available at two locations with the mention of a 314 Day discount.
Four Hands (1220 S 8th Street, 314-436-1559)
: You can stop by the brewery to get $3.14 draft Moscow Mules and 4 Hands City Wide beer.
Lion’s Choice
: At all Greater St. Louis area locations, Lion’s Choice offers a large concrete for $3.14, available either in-store or through the drive-thru.
