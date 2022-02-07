Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 07, 2022

St. Louis County Expands At Home COVID-19 Test Pickup Sites 

- SCREENGRAB FROM COUNTY EXECUTIVE SAM PAGE / FACEBOOK LIVE

COVID-19 testing has expanded once more in the St. Louis area. Starting today, the St. Louis County Library has added another location where residents can pick up a testing kit, and the county has also made PCR saliva tests available for pick-up at a drive-through testing site.

Residents can pick up PCR saliva tests at the North County Recreation Complex, located at 2577 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced in a press conference today. The site will hand out enough tests for an entire household this week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. If the demand for testing kits is high, the county will offer testing kits again next week.



The third library branch to offer pickup of COVID-19 testing kits is the Lewis and Clark Branch, located at 9909 Lewis-Clark Boulevard. Tests can be reserved by calling 314-994-3300 and can be picked up curbside. Other library locations offering testing are the Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, and the Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Road. In-person reservations for COVID-19 tests aren't accepted.

After taking the test, the kits must be returned to one of the three St. Louis County Department of Health testing sites; the results do not process automatically like at-home rapid tests, and results will be available within 24 to 72 hours.

Page said at the press conference that one of the most important tools in fighting COVID-19 is testing. He added that while we may be “coming down from the omicron surge,” letting up on mitigation measures such as masking, vaccines and social distancing would be a mistake.

“The number of COVID cases reported each day is falling, that's good news,” Page said. “However, the virus is still spreading through our community. If we let up now, the virus will prevail.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported less than 100 daily hospitalizations for the first time since December 27 last week on February 4. Today's daily hospitalizations number sits at 80, with a total of 723 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

You can find more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics on revivestl.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
