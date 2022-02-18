St. Louis County May Remove Mask Mandate at End of Month 

click to enlarge
- DOYLE MURPHY
- St. Louis County may be ending its mask mandate later this month.
As the most recent COVID-19 surge from the omicron variant declines, St. Louis County health officials are saying we may be on a path to improvement.
In a letter addressed to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Dr. Faisal Khan wrote that the metrics used to track the pandemic “continue to show rapid improvement.” Khan detailed that hospitalizations are on the decline in the St. Louis area, as well as case numbers. This means hospitals now have the beds and staff to care for those seeking medical attention and risk of exposure has decreased, Khan explains.
“We expect this continuing improvement in pandemic tracking metrics will allow us to reconsider the state of the existing Public Face Covering Health Order by the end of February 2022,” Khan wrote.
Khan also cautioned that although there is room for optimism, transmission in the St. Louis area remains in the "high" to "very high" levels.
Page wrote in a Facebook post that our numbers look “promising” and in an earlier press conference this week, said the county would keep an eye on the virus for a few more weeks and then talk about moving to a mask recommendation in indoor crowded spaces as opposed to a requirement.
Current St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force
data reflects what Khan and Page have said – hospitalizations continue to decrease with 405 people currently hospitalized and 100 patients in the ICU. It’s a stark comparison to January which saw hospitalization numbers at over 1,000 patients.
St. Louis County is currently at 70 percent of the residents having at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine – second in the state for most vaccinated, just behind Joplin, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data.
Page and Khan both advocated for the continued use of masks and getting vaccinated in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“While we continue to be hopeful, the experience of the last two years of this pandemic shows us that surges can occur with new variants/sub-variants during the summer and fall,” Khan wrote. “As the virus adapts, we must adapt along with it.”
