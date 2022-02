VIDEO: St. Louis Legends Go Sledding Down Art Hill on Dumpster Lids 

St. Louis never disappoints. Everywhere was sold out of sleds so they grab some dumpster covers and went sledding at Art Hill. #stlwx @stltoday for all the St. Louis snow stories pic.twitter.com/PBkYlkrtRd — David Carson (@PDPJ) February 3, 2022

“Got the week off work thanks to the snow. And while I’m off I’m gonna make the most fun out of it. So at the ripe age of 45 we’re rockin’ n rollin’.”

“I gotta tell ya, you know, I’m a little old. I figure I’m gonna do it big boy style and get a dumpster lid.”

“I gave it a shower yesterday, got it warmed up. And rest assured, I’m going to deliver it back to the correct dumpster when I’m done.”

“Busch beer.”

“This guy’s a scab. He does HVAC. (He's) Non-union, but he’s still my buddy. Kevin.”

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

David Carson of thecaptured the most STL video ever today on Art Hill in Forest Park and posted it to Twitter for all of St. Louis to enjoy.The Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer clearly knows a good thing when he sees it, and today he saw the best scene in all of snowy St. Louis: Two dudes drinking beer and sledding down Art Hill on dumpster lids.In this short clip, an unnamed hero in an orange hat details his day in a series of legendary quotes.Then he tells us about his sledding adventure.His brain. It's magic.What was he drinking in that can?Mr. Orange Hat says that Busch Beer and Budweiser products are what he drinks with his comrades in IBEW Local 1. (That’s an electrical workers’ union.) But who is that smiling guy behind him?We can all learn so much from this friendship and this experience. Godspeed, Mr. Orange Hat and Kevin. May the snow always be fluffy and may your cans of Busch always be plentiful.