VIDEO: St. Louis Legends Go Sledding Down Art Hill on Dumpster Lids 

St. Louis never disappoints. Everywhere was sold out of sleds so they grab some dumpster covers and went sledding at Art Hill. #stlwx @stltoday for all the St. Louis snow stories pic.twitter.com/PBkYlkrtRd— David Carson (@PDPJ) February 3, 2022
“Got the week off work thanks to the snow. And while I’m off I’m gonna make the most fun out of it. So at the ripe age of 45 we’re rockin’ n rollin’.”
“I gotta tell ya, you know, I’m a little old. I figure I’m gonna do it big boy style and get a dumpster lid.”
“I gave it a shower yesterday, got it warmed up. And rest assured, I’m going to deliver it back to the correct dumpster when I’m done.”
“Busch beer.”
“This guy’s a scab. He does HVAC. (He's) Non-union, but he’s still my buddy. Kevin.”
