St. Louis Meteorologists Warn of “Possibly a Few Tornados” With Incoming Storm 

Even more unpredictable weather is on the way to the St. Louis area.
Now that we’ve made it through the unpredictability
of Winter Storm Landon
and had a taste of warmer weather, St. Louis winter is about to come back and smack us in the face.
February isn’t done with us yet and local meteorologists are telling us that another storm is on the way and this one seems to be almost as fickle as the last. It officially arrives tonight in the form of rain and could evolve into something serious.
This time, instead of predicting one to eighteen inches of snow, the meteorologists at the US National Weather Service in St. Louis
are talking about a whole sampler platter of possibilities bought by the upcoming storm: from moderate rainfall to flooding to freezing rain to sleet to snow to “possibly a few tornadoes
.”
In addition to the wind that kicked up today, KMOV meteorologist Steve Templeton
’s prediction is less dire and says we should expect thunderstorms late tonight and then a bit of snow early tomorrow. He also predicts some “slick spots” out on the roads on Thursday as a result of the storm.
As usual, the impact on St. Louis streets seems to depend on which path the storm takes as it moves through the area and that
appears to be the most difficult thing to predict.
Forecasts seem to say that this next storm could be a volatile tornado-maker or maybe we’ll just get some rain. Make sure to keep your eyes on the news as it unfolds.
Email the author at [email protected]