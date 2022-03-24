Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 24, 2022

St. Louis’ New Build-A-Bear Adventure Spot Offers Family Fun 

By
click to enlarge This is where the adventure begins. - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • This is where the adventure begins.

Build-A-Bear Adventure (17353 Edison Avenue, 636-237-6101) is a new party and play place for parents and their kids.

Located in Chesterfield, the spot is like a more upscale version of Chuck E. Cheese, offering arcade games, activities, crafts and wide open spaces for kids to cut loose. This concept is a first-of-its-kind for Build-A-Bear and is currently only available in the St. Louis area.



click to enlarge Great place to run and squeal. - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • Great place to run and squeal.

Visitors can enter for as little as $10, but there are plenty of add-ons offered. Kids are sure to love Camp Campcake ($20), for example, where they get to decorate their own jumbo cupcake. And if they sign up for Bear Builder University ($40 per visitor), they get to make their own bear and get to choose clothes for their new friend, too.

click to enlarge Craft time, kiddos. - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • Craft time, kiddos.

Build-A-Bear Aventure offers party packages, too, and visitors can order up classic kid’s party food like pizza and sheet cake. This option is sure to please not just kids (what kid doesn’t love pizza and sheet cake?) but also parents, who don’t have to clean up one crumb after their kid’s party.

See below for more photos and visit BuildABear.com/adventure-store for more information or book a party package.

click to enlarge Of course there is a store! - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • Of course there is a store!

click to enlarge Hoops. - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • Hoops.

click to enlarge The games look fun. - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • The games look fun.

click to enlarge Selfie spot. - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • Selfie spot.

click to enlarge The Bakeshop. - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • The Bakeshop.

click to enlarge Party time. - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • Party time.

click to enlarge The entrance. - COURTESY BUILD-A-BEAR
  • Courtesy Build-A-Bear
  • The entrance.

