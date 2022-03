St. Louis’ New Build-A-Bear Adventure Spot Offers Family Fun 

click to enlarge Courtesy Build-A-Bear

is a new party and play place for parents and their kids.Located in Chesterfield, the spot is like a more upscale version of Chuck E. Cheese, offering arcade games, activities, crafts and wide open spaces for kids to cut loose. This concept is a first-of-its-kind for Build-A-Bear and is currently only available in the St. Louis area.Visitors can enter for as little as $10, but there are plenty of add-ons offered. Kids are sure to love Camp Campcake ($20), for example, where they get to decorate their own jumbo cupcake. And if they sign up for Bear Builder University ($40 per visitor), they get to make their own bear and get to choose clothes for their new friend, too.Build-A-Bear Aventure offers party packages, too, and visitors can order up classic kid’s party food like pizza and sheet cake. This option is sure to please not just kids (what kid doesn’t love pizza and sheet cake?) but also parents, who don’t have to clean up one crumb after their kid’s party.See below for more photos and visit BuildABear.com/adventure-store for more information or book a party package.