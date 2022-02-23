Multiple St. Louis Restaurants Nominated For James Beard Awards 2022 

- Mabel Suen
- Craig Rivard, pictured left with wife Mowgli, is a first-time JBF Award finalist for Best Chef Midwest.
The James Beard Foundation has smiled upon the St. Louis food and beverage scene. Today, the national culinary organization announced its semifinalists for its prestigious 2022 James Beard Awards with St. Louis chefs and restaurants racking up nods in eight different categories.
In the "Best Chef Midwest" category, St. Louis has four contenders: Rob Connoley of Bulrush, Craig Rivard of Little Fox, Evy Swoboda of Brasserie by Niche and Ben Welch, formerly of Botanica (Welch left the Wildwood restaurant in January). This is Connoley's second time being named a semifinalist and his first recognition for Bulrush. He earned his first semifinalist nod, Best Chef Southwest, for his now shuttered restaurant, the Curious Kumquat, in Silver City, New Mexico. Rivard, Swoboda and Welch are all first-time nominees.
Ben Grupe earned a semifinalist nomination for "Emerging Chef" thanks to his highly acclaimed work at his Grove neighborhood restaurant Tempus. Previously known as the "Rising Star" award and limited to those under 30 years of age, the new category is meant to recognize that, according to the Foundation, "success can be achieved at any age" and honor those who are likely to make significant impact in the culinary field for years to come. Grupe, a two-time Culinary Olympian and second place finisher to represent the United States at the prestigious Bocuse d'Or, was previously nominated for Best Chef Midwest in 2018 while working as executive chef at Elaia.
Another national category, "Outstanding Pastry Chef," recognized the talented Elise Mensing for her dessert work at James Beard Award winner Gerard Craft's popular Central West End gathering place, Brassierie by Niche. She joins Swoboda as the second person nominated this year from Craft's French-inflected restaurant.
However, it was not only the back of house that received love from the Foundation. Vicia, Michael and Tara Gallina's innovative restaurant in the city's Cortex district, received nominations in two categories, "Best Bar Program" and "Best Wine Program."
Finalists for the James Beard Foundation's 2022 awards will be announced on March 16, and winners will be crowned at the organizations gala on June 13 in Chicago.
You can read the complete list of nominees on the Foundation's website
.
