Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 04, 2022 Food & Drink » Food & Drink News

Email
Print
Share

St. Louis Restaurants Unite to Boost 'Very Asian' Campaign 

By
click to enlarge Local restaurants are teaming up to help raise money for the Very Asian Foundation. - PHOTO COURTESY OF #VERYASIAN (@MEGHANSHINNTV)
  • Photo courtesy of #VeryAsian (@meghanshinntv)
  • Local restaurants are teaming up to help raise money for the Very Asian Foundation.

Asian restaurants have been in St. Louis for generations and are some of the most popular spots around, but Shayn Prapaisilp, owner of Chao Baan restaurant and of King & I, wants people to recognize there is still racism and xenophobia against Asian Americans. That’s why his restaurants and thirteen others have grouped together to fundraise for the Very Asian Foundation, founded by KSDK news anchor Michelle Li after a racist voicemail was left for her following a news segment.

St. Louisans can dine at one – or more – of the fifteen restaurants on February 7 through February 14, selecting a menu item that will then give a portion to the foundation. Prapaisilp and Asian American Chamber of Commerce St. Louis President Alex Lee thought of the idea after seeing Li on Ellen and got to work on finding a way to help fundraise since the foundation is so new.



“We have a lot of restaurant owners that are also members of the Asian chamber, and we thought ‘Let's all band together in our own way,'” Prapaisilp says in an interview with the RFT. “We gathered a lot of Asian restaurants here in St. Louis, and word kind of spread. It is so great to see everyone super enthusiastic about wanting to participate.”

The Very Asian Foundation was started by Li after she received a racist voicemail about a 30-second news segment on what different cultures eat on New Year’s Day. Li had mentioned she ate dumplings, a Korean tradition. The woman, in her voicemail, told Li she should “keep her Korean to herself.”

Li recorded herself listening to the voicemail and posted it on social media, which in turn got #VeryAsian trending. Since the trending topic, Li has been on Ellen, started the foundation and sold t-shirts in order to raise money. The Very Asian Foundation is "committed to amplifying diverse AAPI voices through education, storytelling, and community connection," according to its website.

“At a time when the rate of anti-Asian hate crimes are increasing, it is important to learn from and connect with the AAPI community,” Lee says in a press release. “After Michelle’s experience, and an outpouring of support including an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, we knew that there was more to do. It’s incredible how a hateful reaction has spurred action to create a foundation that spreads awareness, education and empowerment to stand up against hate.”

The fundraiser coincides with Lunar New Year celebrations, a way for food to serve as a vehicle and what Prapaislip says the restaurants are “excited to share our food and culture during this festive time of year.”

“Nobody should ever be attacked for sharing details about their culture. If everyone took the time to learn about others, we would have more compassion, respect, and care for one another,” Prapaisilp says. “Our hope through this fundraiser is that members of the St. Louis community can stand in solidarity, while learning about AAPI culture through food - whether that be traditional dumplings or any of the other amazing offerings from our partners.”

Here are the list of participating restaurants and the dishes you can purchase to support the foundation, according to the press release:
  • Akar (7641 Wydown Boulevard): Dumpling of the day. With rotating dumpling offerings, guests can try options like a pork and chive stuffed dumpling with black rice vinegar and ponzu.
  • Chao Baan (4087 Chouteau Avenue #5): Potsticker starter. Five fried potstickers filled with chicken, cabbage, green onion, and ginger. Served with a sweet chili sauce. Chao Baan will also be donating 10% of total sales on Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10.
  • Corner 17 (6623 Delmar Boulevard): Dumplings. Order any of the restaurant’s 8 varieties of dumplings, including colorful options in purple, orange and green.
  • Drunken Fish (numerous locations): Gyoza, regular and large orders, at Drunken Fish locations in Westport Plaza, the Central West End and at Ballpark Village.
  • Hello Poke (located inside of the Food Hall at City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way): Stop by the kitchen at the Food Hall at City Foundry to enjoy fresh, delicious, and healthy poke bowls built any way you want with different choices of proteins and toppings. 5% of all daily sales will be donated from Friday, February 11 - Sunday, February 13.
  • iNDO (1641D Tower Grove Avenue): Gyoza starter. Pork and chicken dumplings with sweet soy and fried garlic.
  • Kimchi Guys (two locations): Kimchi Mandu appetizer (dumplings). Fried kimchi and pork dumplings served fried or boiled at its locations on Laclede’s Landing and near Washington University.
  • King & I (3155-3157 S Grand Boulevard): Potsticker appetizer. Choice of fried or steamed, stuffed with chicken and served with a light soy sauce and green onion. King & I will also be donating 10% of total sales on Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10.
  • Mai Lee (8396 Musick Memorial Drive): Mai Lee will be donating 10% of total sales on Thursday, February 10.
  • Nami Ramen (278 Skinker Boulevard): Appetizers. Nami Ramen will donate a portion of proceeds from all appetizer sales for the week-long giveback.
  • Nippon Tei (14025 Manchester Road): Gyoza, pork and chicken dumplings.
  • Nudo House (two locations): Nudo House will donate 10% of total sales on Thursday, February 10 at its locations in Creve Coeur and the Delmar Loop.
  • Sando Shack (pre-order and pick-up only): Try special menu items from your favorite Japanese-style sandwich truck: Chicken Katsu Sando and Spicy Chicken Katsu Sando. Available only for pre-order (here) and pick-up at the Hello Poke kitchen inside of the Food Hall at City Foundry. 10% of sales will be donated on Monday, February 7, Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Seoul Taco (numerous locations): Potstickers made with pork and vegetables. Seoul Taco will donate 10% of sales on Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10 from all its locations in Chesterfield, The Grove, Kirkwood and the Delmar Loop.


Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More Food & Drink News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Food & Drink News

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Standards: Webster Groves' Big Sky Cafe Has Helped Define the City's Dining Scene Read More

  2. 9 Mile Garden Will Launch a New Food Truck Park in St. Charles County Read More

  3. St. Louis Kolache's Czech Comfort Food Has All the Right Stuff Read More

  4. Dough Re Mea, a New Small Batch Sweets Brand, Brings Buttercream Dippers to St. Louis Read More

  5. All St. Louis Area Dierbergs, Schnucks to Close Early Due to Winter Storm Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 2, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation