St. Louis Restaurants Unite to Boost 'Very Asian' Campaign 

- Akar (7641 Wydown Boulevard): Dumpling of the day. With rotating dumpling offerings, guests can try options like a pork and chive stuffed dumpling with black rice vinegar and ponzu.
- Chao Baan (4087 Chouteau Avenue #5): Potsticker starter. Five fried potstickers filled with chicken, cabbage, green onion, and ginger. Served with a sweet chili sauce. Chao Baan will also be donating 10% of total sales on Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10.
- Corner 17 (6623 Delmar Boulevard): Dumplings. Order any of the restaurant’s 8 varieties of dumplings, including colorful options in purple, orange and green.
- Drunken Fish (numerous locations): Gyoza, regular and large orders, at Drunken Fish locations in Westport Plaza, the Central West End and at Ballpark Village.
- Hello Poke (located inside of the Food Hall at City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way): Stop by the kitchen at the Food Hall at City Foundry to enjoy fresh, delicious, and healthy poke bowls built any way you want with different choices of proteins and toppings. 5% of all daily sales will be donated from Friday, February 11 - Sunday, February 13.
- iNDO (1641D Tower Grove Avenue): Gyoza starter. Pork and chicken dumplings with sweet soy and fried garlic.
- Kimchi Guys (two locations): Kimchi Mandu appetizer (dumplings). Fried kimchi and pork dumplings served fried or boiled at its locations on Laclede’s Landing and near Washington University.
- King & I (3155-3157 S Grand Boulevard): Potsticker appetizer. Choice of fried or steamed, stuffed with chicken and served with a light soy sauce and green onion. King & I will also be donating 10% of total sales on Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10.
- Mai Lee (8396 Musick Memorial Drive): Mai Lee will be donating 10% of total sales on Thursday, February 10.
- Nami Ramen (278 Skinker Boulevard): Appetizers. Nami Ramen will donate a portion of proceeds from all appetizer sales for the week-long giveback.
- Nippon Tei (14025 Manchester Road): Gyoza, pork and chicken dumplings.
- Nudo House (two locations): Nudo House will donate 10% of total sales on Thursday, February 10 at its locations in Creve Coeur and the Delmar Loop.
- Sando Shack (pre-order and pick-up only): Try special menu items from your favorite Japanese-style sandwich truck: Chicken Katsu Sando and Spicy Chicken Katsu Sando. Available only for pre-order (here) and pick-up at the Hello Poke kitchen inside of the Food Hall at City Foundry. 10% of sales will be donated on Monday, February 7, Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10 from 5-7 p.m.
- Seoul Taco (numerous locations): Potstickers made with pork and vegetables. Seoul Taco will donate 10% of sales on Wednesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 10 from all its locations in Chesterfield, The Grove, Kirkwood and the Delmar Loop.
