Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 29, 2022 News » St. Louis Metro News

Email
Print
Share

The Albert Pujols Deal: How'd That Work Out For Everyone? 

By
Remember when Pujols wasn't on the Cardinals? - PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / PHIL
  • Photo courtesy of Flickr / Phil
  • Remember when Pujols wasn't on the Cardinals?

When Albert Pujols left the Cardinals to sign with the Angels in December 2011, everyone wondered how things would go. Would the Cardinals bomb, and the Angels rise? Or would the Cardinals excel with young, cheaper talent, while the Angels suffered under Pujols' mammoth $254 million deal? 

Well, now that the Pujols-is-not-on-the-Cardinals era is officially over, let's evaluate how it went for everybody! We'll gloss over his brief time with the Dodgers, instead opting to consider how humanity itself fared during this time.



Cardinals
2012-2021
World Championships: Zero
Times Cardinals fans said "I wish we still had Pujols": One billion (approximately)

Angels
2012-2021
World Championships: Zero
Times Angels fans said "I wish we didn't have Pujols": One billion (approximately)

Humanity
2012-2021
World Championships: N/A
Covid deaths: 5.9 million

Conclusion: The Pujols deal was a disaster for everyone. Thank goodness the situation has been rectified. Welcome home, Albert! 

Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More St. Louis Metro News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in St. Louis Metro News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control' Read More

  2. An Ode to Florissant and Florissantonians Read More

  3. Steven Roberts to Announce U.S. House Bid Against Cori Bush Read More

  4. Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion Read More

  5. Why the Rush to Expand Sports Gambling in St. Louis and Missouri? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bar Guide
City Guide
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation