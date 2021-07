Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out one of these ideas.

FRIDAY, July 23

Roller-Skating in Forest Park

Available daily. Steinberg Skating Rink, 400 Jefferson Drive. Free.

We usually mark the end of winter in St. Louis by the closure of Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park for the season. But since a rink this large and flat shouldn't go to waste, you can now drop in with your rollerblades or roller skates and go for a spin in the summer breeze. You don't even need to pay to book a time slot, either. Mary Shocklee, who runs High Rollers Skate Shop and is an enthusiastic supporter of quad culture, is part of a crew that helped broker a deal with Mayor Tishaura Jones and the city parks department to open the rink to wheeled skaters this summer. It's now open every day. But it isn't just Shocklee's crew that has permission to roll there. Anybody who wants to go for some solo spins is also allowed to drop in whenever they'd like.

Roll Deep: If you don't like to skate solo or you want to make some new friends, the High Rollers Skate Shop hosts frequent skate sessions for those who want to find their roller family. Keep an eye on the High Rollers Skate Shop Facebook page for information about their next event.

—Jaime Lees

SATURDAY, July 24

Starwolf with Holy Posers and Drangus

7 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $12. 314-773-3363. offbroadwaystl.com.

Last year forced every band you know to alter their plans. New releases didn't go as planned, and live shows were near impossible to carry out. Starwolf is making up for that lost time with this show celebrating their fantastic new EP Astro Lobo, released last October. Not only do they have a ridiculously fabulous name, their blend of lo-fi chillwave (think Washed Out and Neon Indian) is mixed with a healthy dose of electro-funk (LA Priest comes to mind). As if the night couldn't get any dreamier, Holy Posers and Drangus are opening to complete a perfect blend of smooth and funky synthpop.

Give Me a Sign: If you're finally ready to head back to the live music scene, this show is a perfect jumping-on point. For those who can't make the show, Astro Lobo is available digitally and on vinyl on the Starwolf Bandcamp page (starwolftheband.bandcamp.com).

—Jack Probst

Illphonics with Tristaño

7 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Stupp Center at Tower Grove Park, 3655 Southeast Drive. Free. 314-771-2679.

Illphonics are local legends. They're an incredibly talented group of dudes who take hip hop and fuse jazz, rock and soul into it. Think The Roots if they practiced in a basement in your neighborhood. They understand this city and shape those St. Louis blues into a smooth jazz groove and a mellow beat. Between their new album Moonglow and last year's double releases of a rarities collection and a retrospective, these guys stay busy even after doing it for more than fifteen years. Illphonics don't seem like they're going to stop, and why should they?

One Nation Under a Groove: This show is part of the Tower Groove Concert Series. The show is open to all ages, so bring the kids. If it looks gloomy, maybe grab an umbrella as the event will happen, rain or shine. Be sure to get there early to catch Tristaño opening. This is one show you shouldn't miss. —Jack Probst

SUNDAY, July 25

Style on a Sunday

1 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Old Carriage Pavilion, Tower Grove Park, 4214 Main Drive. $35 to $65.

Shop away your Sunday scaries with a style mixer and fashion market featuring ten local boutiques in one of St. Louis' most fashionable parks. At Style on a Sunday, shop 'til you drop or participate in the event's clothing exchange. For each bin of clothing you bring into the exchange, you will get a bag to fill on your way out. Also, head over to a live style workshop led by the event's hosts, Courtney & AK, two best friends trying to make personal style "fun and therapeutic." Leftover clothing from the exchange will be donated to a local women's charity, and a portion of proceeds from the event will go toward Black in St. Louis Fashion, a nonprofit celebrating Black creatives in the city's fashion industry.

Shop Smart: Ticket prices range from $35 to $65, before fees. The least expensive "Conscious Fashionista" package gains you access to the clothing exchange. The most expensive "VIP Fashionista" gets you entrance into the event an hour early, as well as the light refreshments and signature mimosas offered at the middle price point. Register for the event through Style on a Sunday's eventbrite page. —Victor Stefanescu