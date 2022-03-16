The Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: March 17 to 23 

click to enlarge BRIDGET MCQUILLAN

This week St. Louis basks in the glow of all the movers and shakers going to and from SXSW in Austin. While cancellations have plagued concert halls for the past few months, we're seeing less and less with each passing week — a trend that hopefully continues throughout the year. We're not out of the woods quite yet in regard to COVID-19, so be sure to check online listings for information about protocols and safety measures, as they may differ from venue to venue. Above all, stay safe and remember: Friends don't let friends put green food coloring in their beer.



Mesonjixx Quartet w/ Blvck Spvde, Thick Paint

9 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $12. 314-498-6989.

Whether she's performing as a solo act or leading a world-class band through a set of hybrid R&B and soul, Mary Elizabeth Jo Dixen Pelenaise Kapi'olani Lawson has made the U.S. Great Plains both a home and venue where she lives through her art. From 2009 to 2014 Lawson cultivated her voice and approach to songwriting through the EveryPeople Workshop, an interdisciplinary performance group based in Chicago. She coined the name Mesonjixx in 2014 and had her debut performance a year later, which led to a series of collaborations with prominent artists based throughout Nebraska. Her debut EP In The Middle was released in 2017 but was notably pulled in 2019, with only two of the songs still available online. Mesonjixx's Soundcloud is a treasure trove of what she describes as "Afro-futuristic experimental subculture soul" with several demos and live recordings on offer, including a set of songs produced in collaboration with renowned hip-hop artist and producer Oddisee. The whole vibe is readily apparent on the latest upload, Live from Culxr House, which was released through Bandcamp on March 11. The Mesonjixx Quartet makes its way to St. Louis this Saturday to cap off a five day tour that sees the band travel through Lincoln, Omaha, Lawrence and Kansas City.

Paint Is Thicker Than Water: With songwriter Graham Ulicny at the helm, the Omaha-based Thick Paint commits to a buoyant brand of dream pop that's not afraid to bend and squeeze its melodies into oblivion. Fresh off a performance at the True/False Film Fest in Columbia, hometown hero Blvck Spvde reps the river city with the finest in experimental hip-hop.

—Joseph Hess





Cannibal Corpse w/ Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent

7 p.m. Monday, March 21. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $27.50. 314-289-9050.

If you were a fan of over-the-top, rubber-faced comedy in the mid-'90s, you've probably heard Cannibal Corpse without even realizing it. The Florida-based death metal band made a cameo appearance in 1994's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, in a scene that sees the film's eponymous hero awkwardly cutting a rug on the dance floor during a song titled "Hammer Smashed Face." It's a ridiculous little bit of trivia, but it's honestly no more ridiculous than anything else about Cannibal Corpse. Since its 1990 debut Eaten Back to Life, the band has tirelessly peddled an unrelenting style of extreme metal that's heavy on gore and even heavier on the headbanging. Case in point: Witness the physical anatomy of singer George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher, a man whose neck is significantly thicker than his head — you just don't grow those kinda muscles without serious and frequent workouts. Aspiring fellow mutants will no doubt be pleased to hear that the band's latest, April's Violence Unimagined, brings plenty of riffage to inspire headbangers to new heights (or widths, as the case may be).

Until Necks Time: Fans of Cannibal Corpse would do well to note that another prodigious purveyor of extreme music is coming to town this week: Cleveland death metal act Nunslaughter will perform at the Sinkhole the night after this show. If your head is still somehow attached to your body Tuesday morning, Nunslaughter will surely finish the job.

—Daniel Hill





click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

Sam Rosenberg, a.k.a. Mister Goblin, will take over Music Record Shop on Sunday night.



Mister Goblin w/ Grocer, Punk Lady Apple, Scalawag

6 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Music Record Shop, 3116 Locust Street. $5 to $7. 314-675-8675.

A little over four years ago, the Maryland-based rock outfit Two Inch Astronaut announced an indefinite hiatus and dashed all hopes of a sequel to the band's excellent 2017 album Can You Please Not Help. Instead, songwriter Sam Rosenberg followed up his former band's nearly ten-year tenure with a move to Chicago and a subsequent transformation into a goblin. (OK, that last bit is a joke, but Rosenberg did fully commit to the goblin character for a mind-numbing interview at Talkhouse that's worth checking out.) Since Mister Goblin's debut in 2018, Rosenberg has released music at a steady pace, calling on the talents of friends and collaborators including Sadie Dupuis (of Speedy Ortiz, Sad13) and Seth Engel (of Options), with the latter joining the band as the full-time drummer. With former St. Louisian and noted bad boy Aaron O'Neill on bass guitar, Mister Goblin is at peak form as a power trio of melty, wobbly rock. Look out for the band's upcoming full-length album set to debut April 22 through Exploding in Sound records.

We See You: From their Midtown Music Series on Saturdays to the Subterranean Boat Show, a Youtube series filmed inside the store, Music Record Shop has been providing a home for local artists to perform and create in uncertain times. If you haven't been to the new location on Locust or you're just now reading about Music Record Shop for the first time, this excellent lineup is as good a reason as any to go crate-digging on a chill Sunday night.

—Joseph Hess



THURSDAY 17

Broken Jukebox: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Darius Rucker: 8 p.m., $35-$89.75. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Eric McSpadden and Margaret Bienchetta: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

The Jazz Troubadours: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

John and Dave Duo: 6 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

Okey Dokey: w/ Fluorescent, 3 of 5 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Sammy Rae and the Friends: w/ Con Brio 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

TikTok Sensation Seth Staton Watkins: 7:30 p.m., $10/$15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.



FRIDAY 18

Al-ex Huck: 10 p.m., free. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Alysha: 9 p.m., $10-$30. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

Chaos Collective: 6:30 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

Chuck Flowers: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.

Croce Plays Croce: 8 p.m., $30-$40. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Euphoria: 7:30 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Every Little Thing Band: 8 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

Friday Night Irish Sessions: 8 p.m., free. Pat Connolly Tavern, 6400 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 314-647-7287.

The House Trio Jazz Band: w/ Jose Gobbo, Ben Taylor, Nikola Djokic 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

Kevin Buckley: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Maxo Kream: w/ Peso Peso, Lul Bob 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

One Way Traffic: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Po Mia: 7 p.m., $5. Apotheosis Comics, 3359 S Jefferson, St. Louis, 314-260-1689.

Preach: w/ Bigvee_vvs, Reako Premier, Mojomanreese, L.O.E., Big Homie Ace, Heartbreak, Ace Louie 7 p.m., $10-$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles: 8 p.m., $35-$100. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Rogers & Nienhaus: 7:30 p.m., free. 612 Kitchen & Cocktails, 612 W. Woodbine, Kirkwood, 314-965-2003.

Sacrifice the Sacred: w/ At My Worst, Shots Fired, Through Burning Eyes 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

The Score: 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Sherie White: 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Son Volt: w/ Jesse Farrar 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Stepmom: w/ Prunes, The Centaurettes 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Tool: 7:30 p.m., $56.50-$147. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Trapper Schoepp: w/ Trophy Mules, Austin Jones 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

What We Won't See: w/ Forests and the Hunt, Soft Crisis 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.



SATURDAY 19

Acoustik Element: 8 p.m., $20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

AmberFade: 1 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

Blinded by Stereo: w/ Low Watermark For Ghosts, The Swell Fellas 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Brainchild: w/ The Sounds of Many 7 p.m., $10. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Burnin Bridges: w/ Jennifer LeAnn Thompson 7 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

Cody Johnson: 7:30 p.m., $43. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

Fivefold: 7 p.m., $15-$40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Fred Spencer's "The Movement": 10 p.m., $10-$25. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

Indigo De Souza: 8 p.m., $16-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead: 8 p.m., $45-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Koo Koo Kanga Roo: 1 p.m., $20-$50. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

The LACs: 7 p.m., $25–$49.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Live Music Brunch with Carl Pandolfi: 11:30 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

MesonJixx Quartet: w/ Blvck Spvde, Thick Paint 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Midwest Jazztette: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

Mom's Kitchen: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Nashville Live at The Sheldon: The Lonely Fighters: 7:30 p.m., $25. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

RiverBend Album Release Show: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.

The Screechin Halts: 9 p.m., free. Venice Café, 1903 Pestalozzi St., St. Louis, 314-772-5994.

Thao: w/ Becca Mancari, Why Bonnie 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The 14th Annual Gateway Blues Festival: 7 p.m., $59-$125. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Vandelay Industries: 7 p.m., free. Great Grizzly Bear, 1027 Geyer Ave., St. Louis, 314-231-0444.



SUNDAY 20

Andrew Dahle: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Curt Copeland: 7:30 p.m., free. 1860 Saloon, Game Room & Hardshell Cafe, 1860 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-231-1860.

Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Grady Spencer and the Work: w/ Yard Eagle 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Jazz Brunch with Jim Manley: 11:30 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

Joan: w/ The Wldlfe 8 p.m., $20-$23. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead: 8 p.m., $45-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Malevich: w/ Coffin Fit, Swamp Lion, Hard Graves 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Mister Goblin: w/ Grocer, Punk Lady Apple, Scalawag 6 p.m., $5-$7. Music Record Shop, 3116 Locust St., St. Louis, (314) 675-8675.

Music of John Williams: 3 p.m., $55-$85. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-534-1700.

Pat Liston: 2 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.

Pretty Dope Mike: 9 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

Stephen Marley: 8 p.m., $30-$35. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

We Banjo 3: 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Zero 9:36: w/ Fame on Fire, Garzi 8 p.m., $19.99. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.



MONDAY 21

Cannibal Corpse: w/ Whitechapel, Revocation, Shadow of Intent 7 p.m., $27.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Daisychain: w/ Sisser, Beau Diamond 7 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Gerard Erker: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Journey: Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest Billy Idol: 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$140.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



TUESDAY 22

Butch Moore: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Circle Jerks: w/ Negative Approach 8 p.m., $30. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Erika Henningsen: 7:30 p.m., $15-$45. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Nunslaughter: w/ Defcon, Blackwell 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Steve Bauer and Matt Rudolf: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



WEDNESDAY 23

Caution: w/ Nick G, Hennen, Birdie Edge 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Dan Sanborn: 7:30 p.m., $10-$56. The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave, St Louis, 314-571-6000.

The Dead Roses: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.

DragonForce: 7:30 p.m., $30. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Glass Animals: 8 p.m., $49.50-$169. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Graham Nash: 8 p.m., $42.50-$52.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Maxwell: 7:30 p.m., $63-$133. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

Sean Canan's Voodoo Players: Voodoo Neil Young: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.