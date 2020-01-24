The Best St. Louis Hockey Bars to Watch the All-Star Game 

If you bleed blue but All-Star Game tickets are too rich for your blood, head to one of these hockey-themed bars or St. Louis Blues fan favorites to watch the fun.

Bobby's Place

Named for St. Louis Blues former defenseman Bob Plager — famous and feared for his hip check — Bobby's Place (108 Meramec Valley Plaza, Valley Park; 636-225-2627) serves shareables like boneless wings, toasted ravioli and potato skins, plus pizza, burgers, sandwiches and more.

Center Ice Brewery

St. Louis' only hockey-themed craft brewery seems an obvious choice for watching the other boys in blue. Head to Center Ice Brewery (3126 Olive Street, 314-339-5733) in Midtown for beers like the Old Arena Lager and Double Overtime Winner, an American strong ale to sip while you watch the all-stars play.

John P. Fields

Known to regulars as the "hockey headquarters" of Clayton, John P. Fields (26 North Central Avenue, Clayton; 314-862-1886) has been a destination for St. Louis Blues fans for more than two decades. Grab a pint and some eats — perhaps a house specialty such as the fish and chips or chicken Philly — and settle in for the puck drop.

Llywelyn's Pub

With eight locations across the St. Louis area, you're never too far from Llywelyn's Pub (multiple locations including 1732 South Ninth Street, 314-436-3225). Find an outpost near you to enjoy local craft beer, pub-style fare and plenty of Blues hockey on myriad flat-screen TVs.

The Note Bar

Located inside the historic Park Pacific building, The Note Bar (200 North Thirteenth Street, 314-241-5888) opened in downtown St. Louis in October 2018. Hockey fans should head here on game days for hearty eats (including T-ravs, duh), beer and hockey-themed cocktails.

O'B Clark's

A famous destination for Blues fans and players alike, O'B Clark's (1921 South Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood; 314-961-8900) doesn't offer the most spacious interior or seating options in town, but it's where you'll find some of the most die-hard hockey fans. Offering full bar and food menus and plenty of TVs to take in the game, O'B Clark's is a St. Louis standard that everyone should visit at least once.

The Post Sports Bar & Grill

With three locations in the St. Louis area, The Post Sports Bar & Grill (multiple locations including 7372 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-645-1109) is a destination for sports fans of all stripes. Stop in during All-Star Weekend for satisfying pub fare, a full bar selection and a prime seat in front of one of many flat-screen TVs.

Sportsman's Park Restaurant & Bar

A local favorite since 1974, Sportsman's Park (9901 Clayton Road, Ladue; 314-991-3381) is named for St. Louis' former baseball stadium — but hockey is just as much of a fixture here as well. For our money we love the chicken-strip dinner with fries and a cold beer, but the thin-crust pizzas and burgers are also legendary.

Tamm Avenue Bar

If the weather permits, the spacious outdoor patio at Tamm Avenue Bar (1227 Tamm Avenue, 314-261-4902) in Dogtown is one of the best spots in town to watch Blues hockey. Projected onto big screens, the game can be viewed here from comfy outdoor sofas or picnic tables while tossing back a bucket of beers.

BEST OF THE REST

Hockey bars aren't the only worthy destinations in town for hot wings, cold beer and Blues fans. The following bars and restaurants are all official This Bar Bleeds Blue partner businesses, which means they are guaranteed to have the game on, from downtown St. Louis to St. Peters

Angry Beaver (730 South Broadway Street, 314-224-5911)

Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue, 314-345-9880)

Blarney Stone (4331 Telegraph Road, Mehlville; 314-487-4488)

Buffalo Wild Wings (multiple locations including 1210 Strassner Drive, 0x000ABrentwood; 314-645-9464)

DB's (1615 South Broadway, 0x000A314-588-2141)

Duke's (2001 Menard Street, 0x000A314-833-6686)

Hammerstone's (2028 South Ninth Street, 314-773-5565)

Hotshots (multiple locations including 1239 South Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves; 314-755-1550)

The Midwestern Meat & Drink (900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573)

Molly's in Soulard (816 Geyer Road, 314-241-4200)

Nightshift Bar & Grill (3979 Mexico Road, St. Peters; 636-441-8300)

Rock & Brews (17258 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield; 636-337-3194)

The Edge (701 South Belt West, Belleville, Illinois; 618-236-2101)

Wheelhouse (1000 Spruce Street, 314-833-3653)