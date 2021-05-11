Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

May 11, 2021 News » Feature

Email
Print
Share

The 'Concerned Parents' of Missouri Who Aren't Racist, Damnit 

By
Charity Ikpe, a Rockwood school parent, urged the mostly white attendees at an April 30 forum to recognize that her family experiences racism, and that "white privilege is real." - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Charity Ikpe, a Rockwood school parent, urged the mostly white attendees at an April 30 forum to recognize that her family experiences racism, and that "white privilege is real."

Overwrought and on camera, a white Rockwood parent began her soon-to-be viral moment in a trembling voice: “Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school," she told a room filled with parents, "does not make me a racist, damnit!”

Within hours, her tearful declaration had been viewed thousands of times, the clip shared in a tweet that included a Twitter user’s two-word caption of its subject: “A racist.”

Yet, as she stood among the 200 or so attendees who had gathered on a sunny Friday for what was billed as a “community conversation” about the Rockwood School District curriculum, the majority of the room’s reaction to her outburst wasn’t mockery, but approval — and they gave her the loudest applause of the day.
In the week since the forum, its drama has been featured in multiple national publications that framed the event as yet another flashpoint in the ongoing ideological battle over how race, history and societal responsibility are taught in American classrooms.

But, in fairness, those weren't the terms being thrown around on April 30 event. Instead, speaker after speaker, including two state senators, accused the district’s teachers of inserting “indoctrination,” “Marxism” and "promoting racism against white people" into lesson plans.

It wasn’t just Rockwood. Before the “I’m not a racist” mom’s comments, another speaker rose to claim that critical race theory was “rampant” in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. She added that her seventh-grade daughter no longer wanted to be white after learning that her skin color made her an “oppressor.”

“To me,” the parent declared, “this is child abuse.”

But to the district’s administration, teachers, and a handful of parents who showed up to the forum to support the Rockwood curriculum, the crisis is getting out of hand — and starting to get scary. Over the last two months, what began as a Facebook group of “Concerned Parents” who wanted Rockwood to reopen classrooms to in-person instruction has morphed into something even messier and more detached from reality. Instead of the COVID-19 lockdown, they’ve directed their rage at a purported conspiracy to use critical race theory to propagandize the district’s 22,000 students — of which 75 percent are white — with the goal of transforming the kids into guilt-ridden leftist activists.

But behind their fury, these parents have produced little substance to back up their concerns. And, as the forum demonstrated, declaring you aren’t a racist is one thing. Showing it is another.

Full text

1 2 3

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
Email
Print
Share

More Feature »

Trending

St. Louis' 4Deep Releases Debut Album Just in Time
Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU
RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Swade Cannabis' Weed
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest in Feature

Most Popular

  1. Ex-St. Louis Cop Wants Prosecutors Sanctioned for Revealing Racist Texts Read More

  2. Gov. Parson to End Federal Unemployment Aid to Out-of-Work Missourians Read More

  3. St. Louis County Car Thief Forced a Mom With 5-Year-Old to Help Him Escape Read More

  4. The Big Mad: Bad Apples With Badges, the Bums' Rush and a Black Bear's Lament Read More

  5. A Grieving Reporter Rushes to Get Vaccinated As Her Subject Resists Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation