The Purina Pet Parade Returns to Soulard This Sunday 

- It's time once again for the St. Louis area's furry friends to put their steppin-out clothes on.
The 29th annual Purina Pet Parade
returns to St. Louis' Soulard neighborhood this Sunday, February 20 and our tails are wagging.
The parade kicks off St. Louis’ Mardi Gras party season and will feature hundreds of outrageously costumed pets and their owners, all decked out for charity.
“The Annual Purina Pet Parade has become a favorite event among pet parents in St. Louis,” says Daniel Koehler, Senior Community Affairs Specialist at Purina. “Creating atmospheres where people and pets can celebrate together is important to Purina, and we can’t wait to see all of the incredible costumes at this year’s parade.”
If you and your pet want to get in on the fun and march in the parade, tickets are just $10 per pet and all proceeds benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary
, an organization which provides cats and dogs with a second chance to find their forever family.
You may register to participate in the parade in advance online at PurinaPetParade.com
or you can register in person the morning of the parade beginning at 10 a.m. at 12th Street and Allen Avenue. (Advance registration is encouraged by parade organizers.)
If you’d like to enter your pet in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
costume contest, submit their photo online
or stop by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
judging tent (adjacent to the registration tent at 12th Street and Allen Avenue) to show them off on the day of the parade.
And don’t worry, the Tito's Vodka Weiner Dog Derby
is also back this year. The races will take place in Soulard Market Park following the parade. Participants are encouraged to register online in advance to ensure that the race starts on time, but registration is also available the day of the event.
