April 30, 2021 Special Issues » City Guide

Three of St. Louis' Best Bike Paths 

click to enlarge Get ready to ride on one of the St. Louis metro's many (growing) bike paths.

DANNY WICENTOWSKI

Get ready to ride on one of the St. Louis metro's many (growing) bike paths.

After being cooped up for a solid year, we're ready to get outside and get some fresh air. One of the best ways to do that is riding a bike. Not only will you feel free, you'll also be building lung power, which we learned from the pandemic is pretty important.

Binge watching television can only stimulate the brain so much. If you want to see what the outside world has to offer to thrill your eyeballs, these are three of the most beautiful places to bike in St. Louis.

Gravois Greenway

Part of the extensive web of bike paths around St. Louis called the Great Rivers Greenway, the Gravois Greenway is a lovely way to see both nature and beautiful neighborhoods..

The path stretches from the River des Peres (right near the city/county line) all the way down around Affton, on through Shrewsbury before ending in Kirkwood.

In addition to getting a good look at Grant's Farm, riders can stop to fish, swim or enjoy wildlife on their trip. Along the way, the Gravois Greenway offers restrooms, playgrounds, benches, tables, bike racks, drinking water and historic sites that are great to check out during a rest.

Great Rivers Greenway now has more than 120 miles of paths, including Gravois Greenway.
  • PAUL SABLEMAN/FLICKR
  • Great Rivers Greenway now has more than 120 miles of paths, including Gravois Greenway.

Mississippi Greenway

Commonly known as the "Riverfront Trail," this stretch of bike path runs from Chouteau all the way up to the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The paved 11.8-mile ride stands out from most others in town because not only does it follow the edge of the Mississippi River, it affords riders a great view of nature and the majesty of the old industrial riverfront area.

Trail riders can stop to explore historical sites, fish or enjoy amenities like restrooms, benches, tables, bike racks and drinking water. Many riders pack a picnic lunch to stop and eat along the banks of the mighty Mississippi — something we locals should really be doing more often. The power and the beauty of the river are unmatched.

Forest Park Dual Recreational Path

A classic St. Louis exercise spot, the Forest Park Dual Recreational Path has been attracting riders for decades. The 5.7-mile path was built for bikers and runners, with the easier-on-the-knees gravel part intended for runners and a smooth asphalt section for bikers.

This wheels-and-heels path loops along the perimeter of the park, offering riders a great way to appreciate the beauty (and magnitude) of all 1,326 acres of Forest Park including its lakes, birds, wildflowers, ponds and tunnels.

There is nothing but beauty and awe to be found in Forest Park. In addition to the wildlife and fresh air, bikers may also stop to take in attractions like the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, the Missouri History Museum, the Forest Park Golf and the Saint Louis Zoo, which are all just off the path.

