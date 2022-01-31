Three St. Louis Arts Organizations Gifted Millions of Dollars 

click to enlarge Micah Usher

Laumeier Sculpture Park is one of the organizations that will benefit from the gift.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Three million dollars is coming to parts of the St. Louis arts scene.Local artist Louetta Buechler gifted Laumeier Sculpture Park, the St. Louis Artists’ Guild and Craft Alliance, with the funds being split equally between the organizations. Buechler died in December 2020 and was a “loyal member and supporter of each organization for more than a decade,” according to a press release.Kathryn Nahorski, executive director of St. Louis Artists’ Guild, says Buechler was a painter who often participated in classes and shows at the Guild. She made colorful abstract paintings and filled her retirement years with three loves: gardening, travel and art.“We are thankful for her extraordinary gift and that she found meaningful opportunities for regional artists at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild,” Nahorski said in the press release. “Her generosity ensures our vibrant programming for future generations.”Mark Witzling, executive director of Craft Alliance, echoed Nahorski’s sentiments and said the gift will allow the organization to “further educate and enrich our community through contemporary craft.” Lauren Ross, executive director of Laumeier Sculpture Park, said the donation “beautifully illustrates the dramatic impact that planned giving can have.” She added that the park is “so grateful that she gave this level of thoughtful consideration to where she wanted her assets to continue to have an impact after her passing.”This is one of the largest individual gifts each of the organizations has ever received, and the money is expected to be distributed in several installments throughout 2022. All of the organizations get to plan their individual use of the funds, and all expect they will enhance artistic programming for the benefit of the St. Louis community.“With this wonderful gift, Ms. Buechler leaves a legacy that will help the St. Louis artistic community for years to come,” Ross said.