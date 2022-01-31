Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

January 31, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Three St. Louis Arts Organizations Gifted Millions of Dollars 

By
click to enlarge Laumeier Sculpture Park is one of the organizations that will benefit from the gift. - MICAH USHER
  • Micah Usher
  • Laumeier Sculpture Park is one of the organizations that will benefit from the gift.

Three million dollars is coming to parts of the St. Louis arts scene.

Local artist Louetta Buechler gifted Laumeier Sculpture Park, the St. Louis Artists’ Guild and Craft Alliance, with the funds being split equally between the organizations. Buechler died in December 2020 and was a “loyal member and supporter of each organization for more than a decade,” according to a press release.



Kathryn Nahorski, executive director of St. Louis Artists’ Guild, says Buechler was a painter who often participated in classes and shows at the Guild. She made colorful abstract paintings and filled her retirement years with three loves: gardening, travel and art.

“We are thankful for her extraordinary gift and that she found meaningful opportunities for regional artists at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild,” Nahorski said in the press release. “Her generosity ensures our vibrant programming for future generations.”

Mark Witzling, executive director of Craft Alliance, echoed Nahorski’s sentiments and said the gift will allow the organization to “further educate and enrich our community through contemporary craft.” Lauren Ross, executive director of Laumeier Sculpture Park, said the donation “beautifully illustrates the dramatic impact that planned giving can have.” She added that the park is “so grateful that she gave this level of thoughtful consideration to where she wanted her assets to continue to have an impact after her passing.”

This is one of the largest individual gifts each of the organizations has ever received, and the money is expected to be distributed in several installments throughout 2022. All of the organizations get to plan their individual use of the funds, and all expect they will enhance artistic programming for the benefit of the St. Louis community.

“With this wonderful gift, Ms. Buechler leaves a legacy that will help the St. Louis artistic community for years to come,” Ross said.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Most Popular

  1. St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cottleville Canceled Read More

  2. Elton John St. Louis Concert at Enterprise Center Announced Read More

  3. The Missouri History Museum Is Scheduled to Reopen Next Week Read More

  4. Shaquille O'Neal Will DJ at St. Louis Mardi Gras Party Read More

  5. The Pod Save America Tour Is Coming to the Stifel Theatre Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation